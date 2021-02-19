Megxit Is Finally Official: Queen Elizabeth 'Saddened' By Prince Harry & Meghan Markle’s Departure In Royal Statement

It’s been over a year since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced they would be leaving the Royal Family, but now it’s finally official.

Back when Megxit was first announced, Queen Elizabeth II instituted a 12-month review to sort out details like the couple’s charity patronages. According to DailyMail.com, the review was less about renegotiating terms and more of a “safety net” if Harry and Meg changed their mind about leaving — particularly if they started struggling financially out on their own.

Related: Harry Now Quarantining In Case Philip’s Health Worsens At Hospital

But as we know, the Sussexes have happily settled in California and have set lucrative deals with Spotify and Netflix, so there’s no turning back from this unprecedented departure. So with that in mind, this statement from Buckingham Palace on Friday was inevitable.

The statement read:

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have confirmed to Her Majesty The Queen that they will not be returning as working members of The Royal Family. Following conversations with The Duke, The Queen has written confirming that in stepping away from the work of The Royal Family it is not possible to continue with the responsibilities and duties that come with a life of public service. The honorary military appointments and Royal patronages held by The Duke and Duchess will therefore be returned to Her Majesty, before being redistributed among working members of The Royal Family.”

It concluded:

“While all are saddened by their decision, The Duke and Duchess remain much loved members of the family.”

Interesting sign off — it’s almost like the Queen expected Archie’s parents to run back to the palace with their tails between their legs.

No such luck, Your Majesty. The Suits alum and her Prince Charming released their own statement, saying:

“As evidenced by their work over the past year, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex remain committed to their duty and service to the U.K. and around the world, and have offered their continued support to the organizations they have represented regardless of official role. We can all live a life of service. Service is universal.”

We expected this announcement was coming after Oprah’s tell-all interview with the royal duo was announced. Sources indicated that the television appearance was set in anticipation of the pair losing their last official duties.

Related: Harry & James Corden Film COVID-Appropriate Carpool Karaoke

While they probably saw the loss coming, the father of one (soon to be two!) apparently hoped to hold onto his honorary military titles, and was “upset” when he learned that the Queen was planning to strip him of those roles, per The Mirror. To be honest, we get it — we know that these are ancient royal traditions or whatever, but it just seems a little petty to take away titles that are so meaningful to your grandson. After all, unlike his father and brother, he has ten years of actual active military service under his belt. Who is she going to redistribute those titles to? Jeffrey Epstein’s pal Prince Andrew? Come on!

Despite what’s sure to be some bruised feelings on both sides, we hope that Harry and Meghan get to live their best lives on their own terms moving forward, and that the whole family can heal and move on from these difficult decisions.

[Image via Lia Toby/WENN/Avalon]