Prince Andrew’s Alleged Intense ‘Sex Addiction’ & Redhead Obsession Revealed In New Book!

This is NOT a good look for the royals.

The author of a new book, Sex, Lies and Dirty Money by the World’s Powerful Elite, says at least a dozen alleged former flames of Prince Andrew have come forward to attest to the father of two’s “sex addiction,” which was fostered in part by Jeffrey Epstein‘s introductions.

Author Ian Halperin shared with Page Six:

“Most women painted Andrew as a perfect gent and said it was consensual. One woman said he was a very daring lover: there were no limits to where he would go in bed … She told me, ‘Andrew rocked my world in the bedroom,’ but she felt disappointed because after that … she didn’t hear from him again.”

Major ICK!

Halperin added (below):

“One of Andrew’s ex-lovers said he had a sex addiction because he was always second to Prince Charles … He compared his relationship with his brother … to William and Harry. William is looked at as royal material, just like Charles, whereas he and Harry were the bad boys … This led to his playboy lifestyle. He wasn’t getting attention; it made him feel special to get these beautiful women in his bed.”

Interesting take… but there’s a big difference between Harry making a few bad decisions as a teen (remember the naked pics from Vegas? or the Nazi costume?) and Andrew using Epstein to provide him with girls to have sex with.

Since many of these accusations against the 60-year-old have come to light, he has either denied or ignored them, as have the royal family. While the author said he has not seen any evidence to prove the Duke of York had sex with underage women, “there is no doubt that Epstein provided girls to Andrew, and that was the reason they were friends.”

“He had an obsession with redheads, and Epstein would have his scouts combing the streets for the most beautiful redheads before they met.”

He alleged that Andrew began to fear Jeffrey after seeing how he treated others:

“Epstein got information on people and he’d use it against them … [When he and Andrew last] met in 2011, Andrew was on his hands and knees begging Epstein never to reveal anything about him. If Epstein had a prince on his knees, imagine the power he had over others.”

Will U be picking up this juicy read, y’all?! It’s set to be released on Thursday.

