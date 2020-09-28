Cake Boss Buddy Valastro Recalls ‘Nightmare’ Scenario After Being Impaled In Freak Bowling Accident

The Cake Boss is on the mend.

Buddy Valastro revealed last week that his hand had been injured in a freak accident at his home bowling alley. And after we learned exactly what happened, it sounds like he was lucky to survive at all!

[Trigger Warning: Graphic Violence]

After trying to fix a routine issue with the pinsetter, Valastro’s hand got stuck in the machine and a metal rod impaled his hand over and over, three times between his ring finger and middle finger, before his sons were able to rescue him using power tools. Really! The reality star is currently in recovery after multiple surgeries on his right hand, and he felt recovered enough to relive the incident in several interviews on Monday.

The baker called the moment a “nightmare,” telling People:

“Honestly… I looked at my hand and blood was gushing everywhere. It looked like a Halloween movie, if that makes sense. You know, where you don’t really believe what you’re seeing, like it almost looked fake. And the pain was the worst pain that I’ve ever encountered in my life.”

In an interview with CNN, he recalled:

“I have no idea what kept me calm, because at first I thought I was gonna faint. I looked at my hand and it was blood everywhere and I was stuck. Something told me to stay calm and I told my sons, I said, ‘You gotta get me off this machine.'”

Son Buddy Jr. added:

“It was scary… It was my dad, I had to do something. My aunt was going crazy, a bunch of people were crying, but I knew I had to do something. [He] told me to grab the saw, the tools, so I ran up, I got them, and we got him out.”

Though the entire incident took maybe a quarter of an hour total, Buddy’s wife Lisa told People:

“It was just chaotic. 15 minutes of hell.”

Of the difficulties moving forward, the Food Network star explained:

“My hands to me are my lifeline of everything I do. And I said, you know, ‘Am I ever going to do what I used to be able to do?’ …And I’m still scared about exactly what the full recovery is, and what does that exactly mean. It’s definitely gonna be a long road to recovery. I might need multiple surgeries coming up, depending on, you know, we had tendon damage, we had muscle damage, we had nerve damage. We had all of the above.”

At least he knows he can count on his family!

While he still has “a tremendous amount of physical therapy” ahead of him, the 43-year-old expressed gratitude for the support he’s received since the accident. He shared:

“When you have circumstances like this, I feel like it tells you a lot. The outpour of love and support and prayers from all the fans and everybody all over the world, it touches your heart.”

What a terrible experience — we continue to wish Buddy the best and hope for his speedy recovery!

