Dax Shepard Is ‘Really Grateful’ For The Support Following Shocking Relapse Confession

Dax Shepard is on the road to recovery.

Shortly after celebrating 16 years of sobriety, the actor revealed last week that he had succumbed to opioid addiction after being prescribed painkillers for his recent motorcycle accident. He shared the news on an episode of his Armchair Expert podcast titled “Day 7,” marking a full week of sobriety.

On Monday’s episode of the popular pod, Shepard prefaced his interview with Sofia Coppola with some gratitude for the public reaction to his confession. He said:

“Just quickly, I want to say thanks to all the people that have been so unbelievably lovely to us in response to ‘Day 7.'”

Co-host Monica Padman, who played a major role in his story of relapse and recovery, told Dax:

“I hope you felt loved and supported and that your fears were abated.”

He replied:

“My fears were the opposite of what the result was, yeah. But yeah, struggling with some fraudulent feelings of receiving love based on a f**k up. But, at any rate, I am really, really grateful, and there’s so many beautiful, nice people.”

The Parenthood star expressed a few of his anxieties about coming forward during his last episode. One worry was that his wife Kristen Bell would have to answer for his addiction in every interview “for the next 6 months.” He also struggled with his position as a role model for other addicts who might have been discouraged to hear about his backslide.

However, we imagine that knowing even a celeb like Dax can get knocked off the course — and, crucially, get back on again — could be a great comfort to others who struggle with addiction. On “Day 7,” the 45-year-old explained:

“For…a long time, I’ve known intellectually that things are going to get worse. That each encounter with it had gotten more shady and more dangerous and I recognize that the next go-around would be, ‘Oh I can’t get pills. Let’s snort heroin.’ And you know, I’ve had a lot of friends that I’ve watched go through this whole cycle, and I finally have the humility to say I will not be any different. I won’t be special. I won’t be smarter. I will be exactly like everyone else.”

Dax did make one clarification on Monday’s episode. He shared:

“Oh, I gotta add one more thing. I was not high when I shaved my head. That was day two. … A lot of people said, ‘I could see you were high as a kite.’ I actually was not. I was having a metamorphosis, a transitional — I wanted to make a physical statement that I was shedding something.”

We love the video of the Punk’d alum shaving his head in solidarity with his daughter — we hope it brought him the catharsis he desired! We’re wishing him the best of luck on his renewed journey to sobriety.

