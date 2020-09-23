Cake Boss Recovering After Being Repeatedly IMPALED In Freak Bowling Accident!

Somehow we didn’t have this one on our 2020 disaster bingo card…

Buddy Valastro, aka the Cake Boss, is currently in recovery after suffering a horrific injury in a freak bowling accident. The Food Network star posted an update on his health to social media on Wednesday, opening up to fans about the distressing news.

On Instagram, Buddy shared a picture of himself in the hospital with his right hand bandaged and the other attached to an IV. Alongside the snap, he wrote:

“I was involved in a terrible accident a few days ago… What do you think of my new accessory? #recoveryjourney #positivevibes #ironfist #cakeboss #buddyvalastro”

In an IG story from his hospital bed, he added:

“I’m at HHS in the city in the best care possible, and I just want to thank you guys for the love and support. We’re gonna get through this together. Love you.”

So what happened?!

A representative for Valastro filled in some of the details of the incident, which occurred at his home on Sunday. (Because some people have bowling alleys in their homes to pass the time in quarantine!) The rep told People that while the cake connoisseur was trying to spending “quality time” with his family, there was a technical problem with the alley:

“There was a malfunction with the bowling pinsetter, a common fix in the past, but it turned into a terrible accident.”

They continued:

“After trying to release the bowling pin from the cage mechanism, his right hand became lodged and compressed inside the unit. Unable to remove his hand, he can see a 1-1/2″ metal rod slowly and repeatedly impale his hand three times between his ring finger and middle finger.”

How horrifying!!!

Okay, maybe we don’t want a bowling alley in our house after all. That sounds like a nightmare!

The rep explained that after 5 minutes of struggling, Valastro’s sons Buddy Jr. and Marco retrieved a reciprocal saw “to cut through the metal rod” thus rescuing their father “from the machine.” Eesh! Trauma for the whole family! Thank goodness those boys were taught to be handy though!

(Oh, phrasing… sorry!)

Buddy was then taken to the hospital and underwent surgery in Morristown, New Jersey. A second surgery was then performed by renowned orthopedic surgeon Dr. Michelle Carlson at Hospital for Special Surgery in New York City. The 43-year-old baker is now recovering at home after being released from the hospital on Wednesday.

His rep concluded:

“It will be an uphill battle as it’s Buddy’s dominant right hand and he will need prolonged recovery and therapy.”

Poor Buddy! We imagine that hand is probably pretty important to the whole bakery business — heck, an entire brand! (And he’s already had an eventful enough public life without adding “repeatedly impaled” into the mix.)

Wishing the Cake Boss a peaceful and speedy recovery!

