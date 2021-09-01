OMG! Camila Cabello Passed Out During The Cinderella Premiere!

Camila Cabello dealt with a scary situation at the El Lay premiere of her new Cinderella movie!

After slaying the red carpet in an Oscar De La Renta gown Monday evening, the songstress prepared to go on stage inside The Greek Theatre — but had an alarming moment before getting there.

And, no, we don’t mean a Jennifer-Lawrence-tripping-on-her-gown moment: Cami straight up “passed out”! As she joined co-stars Billy Porter, Idina Menzel, and more on the stage, the 24-year-old told the audience:

“I’m sorry, I just passed out, but I’m back!”

OMG!

Shawn Mendes’ girlfriend didn’t share any additional details on the fainting spell, but she added:

“I literally just passed out, and now I’m back and I’m ready to read my notes.”

Yikes. We hope she’s okay!

Fortunately, it was smooth sailing after that. The Don’t Go Yet hitmaker went on to deliver a powerful speech in which she thanked her supporters. She shared:

“First of all! Thanks for being here. I wrote this down so I wouldn’t forget. All I can say is this was such an incredible experience. All I can say is this was such an incredible experience. I believed in this movie so much, that all I wanted was to enjoy it and not f**k it up. And I’m happy I didn’t f**k it up. And I’m grateful for everybody who believed in me enough to give me the opportunity.”

As fans know, the Amazon Studios film was a bit of a passion project for Camila, who told Variety in 2019 that the movie “was one of those things that felt like God handcrafted it for me and was, like, ‘Here you go.’” She added:

“I just couldn’t say no. It’s honestly a dream for me. And also a little bit terrifying… For my first acting classes, I was, like, ‘What the f**k am I doing here? This is so scary.’ But my acting coach, Anthony Meindl, taught me it’s all about the act of surrender and ‘the art of listening,’ as opposed to being in your head. That’s the only technique he has for acting, as simple as it is.”

In March 2020, Porter, who plays the fairy godmother, explained that the film is a take on the popular fairy-tale for a new generation. He shared:

“It’s not about women needing a man for validation. It’s about women empowering themselves, and that’s a really great message to be sending out into the world.”

We may never know what caused Camila’s fainting spell, but it’s safe to say she killed it in her first major acting role!

Take a look at the trailer (below) and stream the film on Amazon Prime Video starting September 3.

