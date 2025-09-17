Camp Rock 3 Is A Go With The Jonas Brothers -- But No Demi Lovato?!

Camp Rock 3 is HAPPENING! It’s really happening! But what about everyone’s fav aspiring singer Mitchie Torres? Nope…

Nearly 20 years after the release of the hit Disney Channel film Camp Rock, the Jonas Brothers are totally down for a third installment! In case you’re not familiar with the film series about the musical summer camp, Demi Lovato played the main protagonist alongside the Jo Bros — Kevin, Joe, and Nick. We kind of assumed Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam would be, you know, the final one. But now a new trilogy ender has been greenlit! Camp Rock 3 is REAL!

SO exciting! Except… wait, Demi isn’t in it?!

Related: Demi Gushes Over Selena Gomez & Benny Blanco’s Engagement!

Yes, on Wednesday, Disney Branded Television confirmed the next installment has already begun filming in Vancouver and will be released on Disney Channel and Disney+. But Demi apparently won’t act in it; she’s only going to be a producer. (We can’t help but wonder if that’s one of those courtesy titles, where she won’t be doing anything but picking up a paycheck…)

So far, we’ve seen zero info on any acting credits for the Cool For The Summer singer — but what’s even weirder, is Maria Canals-Barrera WILL be reprising her role as Demi’s character’s mom. So… where’s Mitchie? We just don’t know…

For fans, hopefully the Heart Attack hitmaker will at least make a small cameo in the film, even if she has to do it Sex and The City-style, like when Kim Cattrall had a small part in And Just Like That. But we’ll have to wait and see! We just can’t imagine a Camp Rock film without Demi!

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF (below).

[Image via Disney Music VEVO/YouTube/MEGA/WENN]