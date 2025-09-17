Demi Lovato Gushes Over Selena Gomez & Benny Blanco's Engagement! Aww!

This friendship is everlasting!

During a Tuesday night appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Demi Lovato took some time to happily chat about her pal Selena Gomez‘s relationship and engagement to music producer Benny Blanco.

When pressed if she’d seen Selena’s recent interview (on Jake Shane‘s Therapuss podcast) where the Disney days were brought up, Demi said yes and revealed her excitement for her former Princess Protection Program co-star:

“I heard clips of what she said on the podcast. It was really, really sweet. I couldn’t be happier for her. She’s engaged. I just wish her the best.”

When asked if the Cool For The Summer singer listened to Benny and Selly’s joint album, the 33-year-old shared:

“I have listened to the album. Really, really great. I love the songs on it. Bluest Flame was my song.”

That, of course, is the dance track co-written by Selena, Benny, and Charli XCX — a total bop! We’re so happy Sel and Demi are cordial with each other after their long-standing history. Warms our heart! We doubt she’ll be attending the Lose You To Love Me singer’s wedding, but still!

