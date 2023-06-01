Kim Cattrall Speaks Out On Her Shocking And Just Like That Return!

And Just Like That… Kim Cattrall is speaking out about her shocking return to the Sex & The City franchise!

One day after it was revealed that the 66-year-old actress is reprising her iconic role as Samantha Jones in the reboot, she took to Instagram on Thursday to confirm the exciting news. Alongside a screenshot of the Variety article on her return, she wrote in honor of the start of Pride Month:

“Happy Pride”

Amazing!!!

As for what fans can expect from Kim’s quick cameo in And Just Like That? According to Variety, The Ice Princess star will only appear in one scene for the second season – which she filmed one day back in March without interacting with her co-stars Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, and Kristen Davis. She didn’t even chat with showrunner Michael Patrick King. For the scene, Samantha, who moved to London in the sequel series, will have a phone conversation with Carrie Bradshaw. As for what they discussed? Well, everyone will just have to wait to find out once the new season drops on June 22.

We’re just glad to get something from Kim, even if it is just one brief scene, because it seemed like she would never come back to show due to her feud with SJP! And hey, this gives us more hope for even more of her in the third season, no? Reactions, Perezcious readers? Are you excited about Kim’s return? Let us know in the comments below!

[Image via HBO/YouTube]