‘Weird Timing'?? Candace Cameron Bure Shows Off JoJo Siwa Swag She Just Got Gifted Amid Feud!

This feels like the ultimate prank!

After a public spat over claims Candace Cameron Bure is the “rudest” celebrity JoJo Siwa has ever met, the Full House alum revealed she received an unsolicited PR package — of JoJo Siwa swag! LOLz! On Thursday, the actress took to her Instagram Story to share that the universe had delivered a truly hilarious package amid the ongoing controversy.

The 46-year-old told followers:

“I just found this really funny. There’s a PR company that sent me a gift.”

It wasn’t just any old gift though! She then flipped the camera to show a package with a handwritten note card that explained the contents:

“Hope you love this JoJo Siwa x @DiamondArtClub gift.”

A JoJo Siwa gift amid this feud?? What are the chances?!

Inside the box was a large painting kit with the tools to create an illustration of the pop star. Holding it up, Candace wondered if it was a “coincidence [or] just weird timing.” But despite ruffling feathers with the Dancing with the Stars alum, the Aurora Teagarden Mysteries lead insisted she’ll actually use the art set! She concluded:

“I don’t know but it looks really cute and when one of my goddaughters comes over, we’re going to do this.”

Taking the high road! Ch-ch-check out screenshots from Candace’s IG (below)!

Hah!! Her expression says it all!

As Perezcious readers know, this unusual PR package comes after JoJo sparked controversy by partaking in a TikTok challenge during which she called out Candace for being rude. The Hallmark leading lady tracked the teen down and got on the phone to discuss the situation before updating followers on IG. But the Nickelodeon alum then claimed she wasn’t telling the full story.

Apparently, the claims came after an 11-year-old JoJo was denied a photo at the premiere event for Fuller House years ago. Even though Candace tried to insist the problem was behind them all, JoJo’s momma, Jessalynn Siwa, suggested she’s still holding a grudge like her daughter, saying in a video from her podcast posted to Instagram earlier this week:

“At the end of the day this story, it’s not about a simple photo it’s about how you treat people. Real, genuine kindness always goes a long way. It’s super easy to quote a Bible verse when everyone is looking at you but morals are what you have when no one is looking.”

Really putting her social media content on blast!! Do you think this PR package was a coincidence? Or did someone send it to the actress knowing about the pair’s feud?? Sound OFF (below)!

