Candace Cameron Bure Calls God Her 'Defender' After Hilary Duff’s Husband PUTS HER ON BLAST!!

Man! D.J. Tanner can’t catch a break!

Amid Candace Cameron Bure’s controversy with JoJo Siwa, she is now being slammed by another celebrity for a completely new issue!

Over the weekend, Matthew Koma called out the actress for a Fourth of July TikTok post he deemed insensitive to veterans! In the post, the Full House alum was seen wearing a red, white, and blue outfit which included a t-shirt that read “God Bless America” and a baseball hat that stated “God Is Good.” While she danced for the camera, Bruce Springsteen’s Born In The USA played in the background. A classic tune, but was it the right time for it?? One musician didn’t think so!

Related: Candace Cameron Bure’s Daughter SLAMS JoJo Siwa Amid Drama

On Saturday, Hilary Duff’s husband totally dissed the actress for not understanding the meaning of the song, saying:

“The song you’re playing? Yeah, it’s about veterans coming home from Vietnam and being treated like s**t. Yeah, it’s not about the Fourth of July.”

Oh snap! And he really went all the way back to July 4 to dig up that post, so you KNOW he was looking for a chance to call her out! For what it’s worth, Matthew took a VERY different stance on the summer holiday. Take a look at his Independence Day post (below).

Not hard to see why he was so upset by Candace’s God Bless America message!

Just as we’ve come to suspect, she isn’t wasting any time reacting! She took to her Instagram Story on Monday to share a look into her “scripture memory day” — and it seems like a strong response to the new hate! She recited a passage from Isaiah 12:2, saying:

“The lord is my salvation. I will trust him and not be afraid. For he, and he alone, is my strength and my defender. He has become my salvation.”

Aww. Bless her heart.

Related: Eva Longoria Gets REAL About Jealousy In Relationships!

As Perezcious readers know, this latest drama comes after JoJo put the outspoken Christian on blast as the “rudest celebrity” she’s ever met.

The 46-year-old Hallmark star was SO upset by the viral video that she called the 19-year-old to discuss the issue. Apparently, the pair had an interaction at the series premiere of Fuller House, during which Candace completely blew off a then-11-year-old JoJo! And the Siwa family is STILL salty about it!!

But maybe they have reason to be upset? According to the Dancing With The Stars alum, even after the phone call, Candace neglected to share the full story when addressing the problem with her fans on Instagram. So, she hasn’t exactly helped herself avoid some of this media mess!

Now we gotta know, is she gonna go after Matthew next?! Or will she let this drama slide now that she’s praised her faith in God?? What do YOU think, Perezcious readers?

P.S. We’ve seen some people wondering if CCB is being targeted because of her faith, but is that really the case? Well, we hope not anyway. After all, we know what it’s like to be targeted by others based on religion… by the way, did anyone see what the Texas GOP said they want to do to LGBT protections and communities if they get the chance? Yeah…

[Image via Matthew Koma/TikTok & Candace Cameron Bure/Instagram/TikTok]