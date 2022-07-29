Candace Cameron Bure's Daughter SLAMS JoJo Siwa Amid Drama: 'So Sensitive'

Just when we thought the JoJo Siwa and Candace Cameron Bure drama was coming to a close…

ICYMI, JoJo called out Candace in a TikTok on Sunday stating she’s the “rudest” celebrity she’s ever met. After hearing about this, the Hallmark star did everything she could to reach out to the Dancing With The Stars host and clear the air.

CCB had a phone conversation with the young woman and was told the reason she was called rude — apparently Siwa was a big fan when she was 11 years old and at one point, the Fuller House actress had refused to take a photo with her on the red carpet!

Related: Kristin Cavallari Breaks Down ‘Messed Up’ Feud With Lauren Conrad!

Peace was made, the hatchet was buried, and the Full House star assured us there were no more hard feelings — or so we thought. Apparently her daughter didn’t get the memo! As we previously reported, Natasha Bure seemingly responded to the controversy by subtly siding with her beloved mom, but now she’s gone all out by addressing the situation more directly!

Reportedly, in a now-deleted Instagram story from Thursday, Natasha snapped back at the Dance Moms alum by saying that her self-described “rough experience” wasn’t that at all:

“Respectfully, someone saying ‘no’ to taking a photo with you is not a ‘rough experience.”

Sure, it’s perfectly understandable for a celebrity to say no to any fan for any reason — they deal with so many fans it must get overwhelming at times! But The J Team actress was only 11 when she met the Christmas Under Wraps star. A child doesn’t have the same understanding as an adult would. It’s just as reasonable for Candace to say no as it is for JoJo to feel hurt about the situation.

The young woman continued in her story and appeared to call The JoJo & BowBow Show Show voice actress “sensitive”:

“This generation is so sensitive and has no backbone.”

Now, Siwa and Bure are 19 and 23, respectively. There really isn’t that big of a difference in their ages, they’re both still very young –- but the elder girl wasn’t backing down. She finished off her post by telling the teen:

“There are bigger issues in this world than this. Grow up.”

Ouch!

Yes, there are some big issues going on in the world that deserve our attention! But doesn’t this seem a bit harsh? After all, the two actresses seemed to have publicly made up. Unless there’s still some salt behind the scenes we don’t know about…

At the time of writing this, the Kid In A Candy Store singer hasn’t responded to the deleted story, but we’ll be sure to update you if it progresses any further!

Do U think Natasha’s story was too much or completely justified? Let us know your thoughts in the comments (below)!

[Image via Instagram/Jojo Siwa/Natasha Bure/WENN/Avalon]