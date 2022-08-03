JoJo Siwa's Mom Has A VERY Pointed Message For Candace Cameron Bure!

The ongoing feud between JoJo Siwa and Candace Cameron Bure just won’t die!

As Perezcious readers will no doubt recall, JoJo Tok to TikTok late last month and labeled the Full House alum to be the “rudest celebrity” she’d ever interacted with. That reveal sent shockwaves among fans online, and Candace posted a cryptic answer referencing a Bible verse days later on social media. But the drama didn’t end there! Not by a LONG shot!

The 46-year-old TV star’s daughter responded to JoJo’s claim in her own way, and Candace herself even responded directly to JoJo to get answers over the call-out!

By the end of July, Siwa spoke out yet again about the fallout from the rudeness reveal — and then she claimed Candace left out key details from their back-and-forth following the initial feud claim!! All while the woman who so famously played DJ Tanner on TV opted to post more Bible quotes about “humility”!

It’s A LOT, y’all!

But now, there’s more! JoJo’s mom Jessalynn Siwa took to Instagram this week to re-post an old podcast clip which previously touched on the situation between Cameron Bure and her daughter.

In her new IG post, Jessalynn offered some context about the ages-old feud between Candace and her daughter. In her new IG caption, the 47-year-old explained she’d previously spoken about the sitch on the old podcast, writing this (below) with a shady dig at Candace’s biblical quoting:

“I talked about this on my podcast a while back. The recent story told wasn’t quite right so here is the real version. At the end of the day this story , it’s not about a simple photo it’s about how you treat people. Real, genuine kindness always goes a long way. It’s super easy to quote a Bible verse when everyone is looking at you but morals are what you have when no one is looking.”

Oh damn!

In the old clip itself, JoJo’s protective momma can be heard re-calling what happened when Candace allegedly turned down the Dance Moms star for a picture at the Fuller House premiere way back in 2016.

Jessalynn revealed in the old podcast segment the story of how JoJo ended up meeting Candace again years later:

“Fast forward, we go on The Kelly Clarkson Show, who’s on the day JoJo is on? I go, ‘If she even asks you for a picture, please say, ‘Not now, [maybe] later.’ Just kidding!”

Oh, no…

But it sounds like there wasn’t much interaction behind the scenes on Kelly Clarkson‘s daytime TV show. Jessalynn explained what allegedly happened BTS between JoJo and Candace:

“No [they didn’t interact], she just couldn’t be bothered. And you know what? Maybe she was having an emergency and her kid was crying and she was trying to get ahold of the babysitter. I do not know what was going on but it’s funny when you don’t know and somebody treats you like that… and it’s hard to be a celebrity, I’ll give it to you, but that was so long ago and I still remember it!”

Here is that full clip (below):

Just when we thought it might be over… we keep getting pulled back in! More angles to this feud!

And seeing how both JoJo and Candace (and their family members) can’t stop reacting to each other with new responses, we’re pretty certain more will come out from here!!

Reactions, Perezcious readers?? Who is in the wrong in this never-ending feud?

Share your take down in the comments (below)!

[Image via Jessalynn Siwa/Instagram/The Tonight Show/YouTube/TBN/YouTube]