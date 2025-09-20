Candace Owens: True or Not? Above is a snippet of Perez’s most recent YouTube live show. CLICK HERE to watch in full! Related Posts Jimmy Kimmel 'Incredibly Pissed' Like Never Before After ABC Meeting -- And 'Could Quit'! Jon Stewart Warns About Implications Of Jimmy Kimmel Suspension: 'Unprecedented Consolidation Of Power' Obama Calls Out Trump Admin For Flipping On Cancel Culture: 'Taken It To A New And Dangerous Level' Jimmy Kimmel Staff Scared To Return To Studio As One Employee Gives Chilling Update On Potential Future For The Show CLICK HERE TO COMMENT Sep 19, 2025 18:14pm PDT Share This Categories Politik