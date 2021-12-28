Floribama Shore’s Candace Rice Asks For Prayers After Giving Birth At Only 24 Weeks

Candace Rice and her new baby need our support.

Last week, the Floribama Shore star announced on Twitter that she had gone “into pre term labor 2 days ago at 24 weeks” and was being closely watched in the hospital.

While she hoped her “little man” would “bake longer” to avoid the NICU, her son with DJ Skar (real name Denzel Hardy) did end up having to be delivered prematurely.

On Saturday, she posted the first pics of her little guy to Instagram, writing with joy and hope:

“Merry Christmas everyone!

Maxwell Michael Hardy arrived at 2:30am. We have a Christmas baby and another Capricorn! He’s so strong! Currently in Nicu and hopefully I can take him home in a few months. I’m asking for prayers now, more than ever for my little man. He’s so small, but so aware. I cannot wait to hold him. Please keep the development of baby Maxwell in your family prayers today as you gather with family & friends. #ChristmasBabyBaby”

The post received an outpouring of love from fans and Floribama co-stars, including Kirk Medas, Codi Butts, and Amiee Hall, who wrote:

“Praying for you and Maxwell. Love y’all so much.”

Fellow castmember Nilsa Prowant commented:

“He is a little Christmas warrior and so is his mommy! Sending you all the prayers! May God place his healing hands over you and baby Maxwell! I love you!”

Congratulations to Candace on her new arrival. We will be keeping Maxwell in our thoughts.

[Image via Candace Rice/Instagram]