Cardi B Answers SUPER Kinky Questions! Here's Everything She Would & Wouldn't Do In Bed…

Cardi B is getting kinky.

The rapper appeared on Wednesday’s episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast to promote her new album Am I the Drama? and engaged in a game of “WAP or Flop” with host Alex Cooper. The ground rules? If something is a turn on, she must respond, “WAP.” If it’s a turn off, she must respond, “Flop.” Here we go!

Alex kicked off the question asking, “He only wants to f**k to your songs.” Cardi responded:

“It’s kind of like a flop. I don’t really want to f**k to my songs.”

However, if she had to f**k to one of her songs, it would be “a song that’s on the album. It’s called, My Back.”

Next question! Alex proposed, “He is obsessed with sucking toes.” And the Up rapper responded:

“A wapaflop. I like when my man love my toes, and I like when my significant other want to, like, you know, play with my feet and stuff like that. But if it’s a guy that’s like, ‘I want to suck your toes all day,’ it’s like, oh my gosh, how many toes have you sucked? You got a toe thing?”

She did, however, give up her appreciation for her boyfriend Stefon Diggs’ feet — the guy she’s currently expecting a baby with:

“But you know what? I love my man’s feet. No freaky s**t, but I just love massaging and rubbing.”

But NO sucking.

Third scenario! Alex proposed, “He has a super high sex drive and wants to f**k every day multiple times a day.” Cardi responded:

“That’s weird to me. That would be a little weird. It’s like, damn, are you into — what’s that stuff called when you’re into animals? Animalism or or some s**t like that?”

UMMM?!?!

However, Cardi admitted there are times where she DOES want to do the dirty “two or three times a day” — but just not all the time. She added:

“If I have a guy like that, it’s like, baby, you need a job.”

LOLz! The 32-year-old added:

“What happens if I can’t today? What happens if I’m away?”

Next scenario: “He loves rim jobs … he’s taking a s**t, and while he’s taking a s**t, you’re sucking his d**k.” That’s not the definition we’ve heard, but we’ll go with it! Cardi responded:

“What?! No, I never — ew! My god, I would throw up. I would literally throw up. Ew.”

Alex then corrected herself revealing that she was thinking of a blumpkin, and that a rim job is “licking the booty hole.” Cardi immediately laughed and responded:

“I mean, some people are into — I wouldn’t really mind it. The guy gotta be into that or something because you wouldn’t want to go down there and a n**** punch you in your f**king head. Know what I’m saying?”

She added:

“A guy gotta really be into that. Proceed with caution, I guess … Imma just stay at the balls. We’re staying up north.”

LOLz!

Next up, Alex asked, “He screams your full legal birth name while he c**s.” For those who don’t know, Cardi’s legal birth name is Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar. She told the host:

“I’d be like, ‘Bitch, you trying to cast a spell on me?’ My name is Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar.”

HA!

For the sixth scenario, Alex asked: “He wants to watch porn while you f**k but it’s furry porn — “like when people dress up in animal big furry costumes.” Cardi responded:

“What? No. But I wonder what it would be like if the porn is playing on TV and we just start f**king. I never did that. I like lesbian porn.”

FINALLY, Alex concluded the series with a controversial one: “He wants you to f**k a friend while he watches.” Cardi quickly asked, “F**k a friend like a girl, or f**k a friend like a guy?” Alex noted in this scenario it would be a “guy,” and Cardi responded:

“No, that’s weird. That’s really weird.”

She revealed she’s never had a guy ask her to do that, and she “wouldn’t want” anyone to either “because I feel like you’re disrespecting me.” However she noted “if your girl is bisexual and it naturally flows” with another girl, that’s another story, since she is “into girls.”

Well there you have it, folks. Everything Cardi B would and would NOT do in the bedroom! You can hear her talk more about it (below):

Reactions?? Are YOUR answers different from hers? Let us know in the comments down below!

