Riverdale Star Madelaine Petsch Hits Back At KJ Apa's Claim They All Hooked Up: 'I Don't Claim That S**t'

This latest off-screen Riverdale drama just got a whole lot juicier… and Madelaine Petsch is NOT here for fake hookups allegations!

On the latest episode of Call Her Daddy which dropped on Wednesday, the ever-fabulous Madelaine (AKA the one and only Cheryl Blossom) got real about what went down behind the scenes of the steamy CW teen drama. And specifically, she’s calling BS on fellow show alum KJ Apa’s recent claims the set was a hookup hopper!

So, let’s rewind the tape real quick. Late last month, KJ — you know, sweet lil’ Archie Andrews — gave an interview where he, um, very strongly suggested the entire Riverdale cast was bumpin’ and grindin’ behind the scenes. In his words:

“You sort of just have sex with them, and then you just sort of see what happens.”

EXCUSE US, SIR???

Well, Madelaine has caught wind of those eyebrow-raising comments, and she’s not having ANY of it. While chatting with host Alex Cooper on CHD, Mads didn’t wait to spill HER side of the story. And it gave “keep my name outta your mouth” energy!

She said:

“May I set the record straight about something on Riverdale, actually? I would love to do this on air. Okay. Recently, an article came out saying that we all f**ked each other on the show. I did not touch a single person on that show with a 10-foot pole. May I just repeat that one more time? I did not f**k a single person on Riverdale. I never touched them. That’s what happened. Thank you for coming to my TED Talk.”

Go AWF, queen!

Cooper quickly replied:

“Wait, did people think you f**ked the girls, or people on set?”

About that, Petsch clarified:

“It was just like this article that came out that was like, ‘We all f**ked each other all the time.’ And I was like, ‘Hey, no. I did not f**k any of you. I don’t claim that s**t at all.”

There’s no doubt about her take on Apa’s weeks-old comments, then!!

When Cooper then asked if she was ever “into anyone on set,” Mads also shut that down nice and quick:

“No, I don’t mix business and pleasure like that. I’ve never hooked up with a co-star.”

And get this: she actually got that advice from COLE FREAKIN’ SPROUSE during the pilot episode!

Petsch explained:

“Do you know why, though? You know what’s really ironic about all this is Cole sat me down during the pilot and was like, ‘If I can give you one piece of advice, Mads — do you have a cigarette I can borrow?’ He was like, ‘Hey, don’t hook up with any of your co-stars, okay?’ And so I was like, ‘Okay, got it. I won’t.'”

She went on to add that it’s the “best advice [she’s] ever been given.”

To that, Cooper aptly noted that Cole was dishing out advice which it seemed as though he himself would not take in return… ya know, considering his whole romantic saga with co-star Lili Reinhart. Alas!

Ch-ch-check out the full interview (below):

Sooooo, KJ, ya got something to say now?! We’re just gonna grab our popcorn and wait for his response…

Takes, reactions, thoughts, opinions?! Y’all know what do to — drop ’em (below)!

