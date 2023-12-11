Cardi B Confirms Split From Offset -- As He Denies Cheating Rumors!

Well, s**t. Cardi B and Offset really have split up!

After lots of cheating speculation, the WAP rapper has confirmed she and her hubby have reached the end of the road. And guess what? It’s supposedly not even because of the current allegations!

In an Instagram Live late on Sunday night, the performer admitted she does not “think” the rumors that the Migos star cheated on her with Chrisean Rock are true. However, she’s also not concerned with getting to the bottom of the scandal. Why? ‘Cause they’ve been over “for a minute,” she dished:

“I don’t care to find out because I’ve been single for a minute now. … I just don’t know how to tell the world.”

Oh, wow.

While the 31-year-old artist suggested the husband and wife (who have been wed since 2017) have been having issues in their marriage for a while, she didn’t elaborate. Instead, she said she’s taken the drama as a “sign” and is more focused on her future now, adding:

“I want to start 2024 fresh, open. I’m curious for a new life, a new beginning. I’m excited.”

How long have they been broken up?!? We can’t believe she’s ready to turn the page already! Yeesh. See her break the news (below).

As we’ve been following, the first signs of trouble came last week when both Cardi and Offset unfollowed each other on the ‘gram. Never a good sign. They both then shared cryptic messages — but everything got more explosive over the weekend when the Bad and Boujee crooner finally denied the infidelity.

If you missed it, the rapper Blueface went on a wild X (Twitter) spree over the weekend in which he argued Offset slept with his ex Rock (whom he was linked to from 2020 to earlier this year). But the 31-year-old Open It Up musician was quickly to fire back, responding earlier on Sunday:

“I ain’t never talk [to] or touch that lady. Real talk man you need some help!”

Blueface didn’t back down, though, adding in a seemingly since-deleted response:

“If the truth tears you down you living a shameful life and I feel bad for you cuz I ain’t never gone [sic] lie on my d**k if I hit it ima admit it”

We guess it’s a good sign Cardi doesn’t believe the rumors! Hopefully, this helps the co-parents navigate this next phase of their family life without too much turmoil — especially considering they have two little children, Kulture and Wave, in the mix. So sad that their relationship has hit this rough patch, though it does come after a brief split in 2020. So, maybe things just weren’t meant to be…

Thoughts? Let us know (below).

[Image via MEGA/WENN]