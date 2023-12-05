Cardi B & Offset UNFOLLOW Each Other! And She's Posting About Outgrowing Relationships!! What’s Going On?!

Are Cardi B and Offset on the outs again??

It looks like the famous couple have officially unfollowed one another on Instagram! If you go to Cardi’s page and type in the Open It Up rapper’s username, @offsetyrn, in her following list, all you’ll see is a fan account — but not the real deal. And if you go to his IG and type in @iamcardib, you’ll see “no users found.” See (below):

Yikes! What happened?! Whatever it was seems to have happened recently.

On Monday, the Bongos rapper cryptically shared on her Story:

“You know when you just out grow [sic] relationships”

She added on the next slide:

“I’m tired of protecting peoples [sic] feelings…I GOTTA PUT MYSELF FIRST.”

Dayum!!

Offset, for his part, shared a Scarface clip in which Tony Montana yells at a friend about being the one responsible for success:

“Hey, f**k you, man! Who put this thing together? Me! Who do I trust? Me!”

We know these two are no strangers to public feuds, with Offset even publicly accusing the Bodak Yellow songstress of cheating on him earlier this year! (Rich coming from him…) But it seemed like they were doing better recently… We mean, less than two months ago he gifted her with Hermès bags reportedly worth half a mil!

