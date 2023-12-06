Cardi B Cryptically Says She's 'Dropping Dead Weight' After Unfollowing Offset On IG!

Cardi B is doubling down after unfollowing Offset.

On Tuesday, we reported that the WAP rapper and her husband had both unfollowed each other on Instagram in a move that seemed out of the blue.

While we’re not sure what exactly contributed to that decision for the (estranged?) pair, Cardi was vocal on her IG Story on Monday about going through the feeling when you “outgrow relationships” and deciding to put herself first. See (below):

And now, she’s letting fans know 2024 is going to be all about her — and to make sure of it, she’s cutting “dead weight.” WHOA!

In a clip from her IG Live circulating around the web, the Bongos songstress tells followers:

“Career wise, financially, and personal life, I know where I want to be at next year. You know what I’m saying? You gotta get rid of dead weight.”

She continues:

“Mentality, procrastination, laziness, and people, because a lot of people are dead weight, too.”

We can’t help but feel that after unfollowing her baby daddy, this is possibly a shot at him! Yikes!

Cardi adds that as a Libra, she always wants to protect the “feelings” and “image” of others, but that things are changing next year. She unapologetically says, “F**k that,” then concludes:

“Big shoes are going to have to get filled and some people are going to have to get the f**k out. […] Stop protecting other people’s feelings.”

She’s not messing around!! Here’s a bit of that live…

Cardi B went live and spoke about removing dead weight and leaving it in 2023 she later went and unfollowed her husband Offset .It’s Alleged he cheated on her for the 110th time ????????full story here : https://t.co/g20GjiwSJB Ashanti Nelly Blueface Jaidyn Chrisean pic.twitter.com/P3mMaVUJaC — Alleged.com (@Yolokazi_chagi) December 5, 2023

We just hope if they ARE splitting, they put their kids, Kulture, 5, and Wave, 2, first. Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Is this the real deal? Are she and Offset done for GOOD? Let us know in the comments down below!

