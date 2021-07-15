Cardi B Divides Twitter By Calling Out 'White Twinks' For Disrespectful Behavior!

ATTN: white twinks — Cardi B has some words for you!

The Up singer took to Twitter on Wednesday to call out a particular demographic for their alleged disrespectful behavior toward Black female artists on social media, and the internet isn’t sure how it feels about it.

The Grammy winner kicked off a series of tweets by writing:

“White twinks on this app are weird. You don’t dictate people’s action.”

Hmm…

For those who don’t know, a “twink” is slang for a type of gay male who is typically young, slim, and boyishly attractive. (Think Tom Daley circa 2016.) While many supported the message or dismissed it as a joke, some people felt the comment was borderline homophobic.

Critics wrote in the comments:

“idk what everyone has decided Twink means in 2021 but if it’s still the same as 2010, I’m out because slurs and generalizations are not it.” “Cardi you shouldn’t use the word twink like that. It’s becoming another gay slur against all gay men. Not just white ones. White men white gay men sure whatever but don’t say twink pls. Love u sm just want to let u know” “twink is not a slur ofc but I’m not going to sit here and pretend that it’s not being used in a…weird way lately. like some folks are getting too comfortable” “Replacing the F-slur in a tweet doesn’t make the tweet less homophobic”

Others, meanwhile, took her side, writing:

“Why are people in the comments pretending Twink or White are slurs?” “you shouldn’t even care what other people think. you be you.” “you’re right, and you should say it”

Never one to shy away from controversy, the mother-of-one doubled down on her words in a follow-up tweet, explaining that these types of gay men say “disrespectful s**t about women” and “start wars” between fandoms. She explained:

“I said what I said and I’m not taking it back!!! Ya love to hide behind black female artist pictures on your avi and be the ones saying the most disrespectful s**t about women & dictating their moves and start wars between female artist fans ALWAYS!”

For what it’s worth, she ended the rant on a positive note, telling fans:

“Now let’s be nice shall we? Let’s experience greatness and gagging sessions in peace.”

This isn’t the first questionable controversy Cardi’s had with the gay community. Back in 2018, the artist got heat for defending her then-fiancé Offset after the Migos rapper came under fire for rapping “I cannot vibe with queers” in a song.

Offset later confused listeners by suggesting he meant the dictionary definition of the word — “lingo that means strange or odd” or “lame people who film you, post it and stalk you” — before Cardi claimed she had “never even heard [of] that word” before, telling fans in a Periscope livestream:

“If that’s a word that you guys said is a bad word for gays, I’ve never even heard that word in the first place… Why don’t y’all educate people? A lot of people are not aware about what’s wrong or right in the LGBT community.”

Well, it’s good to know Cardi’s been brushing up on her gay vocabulary, because she went from never having heard the word queer to using twink in just a couple short years. Unfortunately, however, she’s not using it in the most progressive way.

What do U think about these remarks, Perezcious readers?

