Diddy’s Pal Drops Wild Party Video -- To Remind Celebs They DO Have Something To Be Scared About??

Diddy and co. aren’t letting your favorite celebrities forget exactly who’s been happy to party with him in the past.

On Wednesday, record producer and unwavering Diddy ally Stevie J dropped a highlight reel on Instagram showcasing one of the embattled rapper’s star-studded parties… and we have the sneaking suspicion it’s to remind celebs where THEY fall amid all his legal issues.

Related: Fans Shocked To Hear Kelly Ripa BEGGING For Invite To Diddy’s Yacht!

The black-and-white clip was captured from his 50th birthday celebration in 2019. Stevie ostensibly was trying to show that Diddy’s parties were elegant, tasteful affairs, not like what’s being said online. He tactfully captioned the clip:

“This is what a real Diddy Party looks like”

But the big takeaway? All the A-listers featured in the clip! Some MAJOR players are front and center here. We’re talking Kim and Khloé Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Kanye West, Cardi B, Travis Scott, The Weeknd, Kevin Hart, Jay-Z, the late Kobe Bryant and his wife Vanessa, Jaden Smith, Machine Gun Kelly, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Naomi Campbell, and SO MANY OTHERS!!!

See who you can make out from the vid (below):

Wow… What’s so insidious about that?

Well, on Wednesday a source told Us Weekly that the reason more celebs aren’t speaking out about Diddy is because they’re SCARED of what kind of dirt he may have on ‘em. The source dished:

“All the big stars went to his parties. And if they were wilding out, taking drugs and participating in orgies — they’re likely on camera.”

Remember, when the feds raided his mansions, they took possession of hard drives full of surveillance footage. Could this be Stevie J subtly reminding all these big stars they’re on camera at Diddy’s shindigs? The classy ones AND the other ones??

YIKES.

Thoughts?? Sound OFF in the comments down below!

[Images via MEGA/WENN]