Kaitlyn Bristowe's Fiancé SLAMS Bachelor Nation Viewers Making 'Grotesque' Comments About Her Appearance

That’s the message coming straight from her man, fiancé Jason Tartick, after he took MAJOR exception to Bachelor Nation fans criticizing the Canadian reality TV star’s appearance on social media!

Of course, Kaitlyn is co-hosting this season of The Bachelorette alongside Tayshia Adams. The delightful duo have been front-and-center for many of the early episodes, helping along as leading lady Katie Thurston (pictured above, inset, with Jason and Kaitlyn) finds her groove with a cast of male suitors.

But as Tartick pointed out on this week’s Click Bait with Bachelor Nation podcast, fans haven’t exactly been too kind to Kaitlyn in her bid to be one of the first two to replace ex-host Chris Harrison on the franchise.

Clearly miffed at the way his love was being treated on social media, the 32-year-old former Bachelorette contestant spoke up about it on the podcast, saying (below):

“I don’t know why people think it’s OK to say the s**t they do on Twitter. There’s so many things in this world we can control, and there’s so many things we can’t control. Our looks and things like that are most of the things we can’t control. And the way that people make comments, nasty comments, about people’s appearances — and obviously, specifically, I’m referring to Kaitlyn — it’s grotesque. It’s a joke.”

Tartick went on to explain how since beginning to host Thurston’s new season of The Bachelorette, his 36-year-old fiancée has been on the receiving end of “numerous negative comments” online regarding her appearance.

Fans are calling out the Canadian-born star for looking different than she did six years ago, when she was the lead on season 11 of The Bachelorette back in 2015.

Addressing the obvious issues at hand here, Tartick said:

“I don’t see why people have to do that. And the other thing is, the fact that it’s usually women putting other women down is just insane. When Chris Harrison was up there, were people talking about Chris Harrison’s looks? Or when a guy’s up there?”

Amen!!!

Bristowe herself has already addressed this issue, BTW.

Back in June, she tweeted in her own defense about how she was “so sick of women commenting” on how she looks now, writing in part (below):

“6 years since I was on the show. Brow lift, brow micro blading, got my teeth bonded, some filler In my lips, aging, darker hair, and I finally learned how to contour. Oh and I put on some weight.”

And she added another clarification in a later Twitter video:

“Let me clarify brow lift because I’m having a chuckle over here, clearly by myself. … I didn’t go under the knife. All my friends are like, ‘What?’ No, I just got Botox to lift the brows.”

OK then!

First off, we’re totally on Kaitlyn’s side here, and we agree with Jason: what the f**k is up with people on Twitter and their constant, mean-spirited comments?

It’s also kind of surprising, TBH, because both Kaitlyn and Jason have been through the fame process brought on by The Bachelor and The Bachelorette before. So, are they, like, surprised at this level of attention? Did they not expect it? Or are things just that much worse online now in 2021 than they were back in 2015??

Not defending the mean comments at all because they are TRASH, but we’re just surprised to see a Bachelor veteran seem to struggle unexpectedly with them, like she hasn’t been through this crap before. Ya know?!?!

Anyways, what do U make of the social media environment around Bachelor Nation, Perezcious readers? Toxic AF, or what?!

Sound OFF with your take on the matter down in the comments (below)…

