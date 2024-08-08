Cardi B Reveals ‘Freak Accident’ Left Her Temporarily ‘Paralyzed’ And Nearly Caused A Miscarriage!

Cardi B suffered a terrifying “freak accident” which almost cost her the life of her baby!

Last week, the WAP rapper shocked fans by announcing she’s pregnant with baby #3 — just hours after it was revealed she had filed for divorce from husband Offset. And amid all the chatter, she nearly suffered a miscarriage.

The 31-year-old spoke to fans during a Spaces conversation on X (Twitter) earlier this week and opened up about a scary “freak accident” that left her briefly “paralyzed” and nearly made her miscarry. WHOA!

She told listeners:

“I had a f***ing freak accident. I don’t know how something, well, it wasn’t little. It actually hurt. It doesn’t really happen often, but it became something that is so big to the point I was literally paralyzed. But yeah. And that little thing almost cost me my little one to come. But it didn’t.”

That’s TERRIFYING!

While she didn’t specify the exact nature of the “freak accident,” she did talk about how painful it’s been:

“Yesterday I was feeling good. I came home, but I came home high as a kite. Today, I woke up sober, honey. I’m dying. Like, I’m dying. I swear to God, if I don’t feel good in four hours I’m going to the hospital and I don’t give a f**k. I’mma exaggerate this s**t so I can get more morphine. Morphine me down! I don’t give a damn. Oh my God.”

Listen to the full audio clip (below):

Cardi B talks about getting in a freak incident which led her to be hospitalized and on morphine. pic.twitter.com/FmHmg8raUu — ✨GOT DA SCOOP✨ (@GotDaScoop) August 6, 2024

Poor Cardi! We’re just grateful she and her baby are OK now… We’re sending healing energy her way!

