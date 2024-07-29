Got A Tip?

Star Seeker

Maralee Nichols Will NEVER Let Y'all Forget Tristan Thompson Wants Nothing To Do With Their Son! Lea Michele Reveals She Suffered 'Back-To-Back' Miscarriages Before Conceiving Baby Number Two Wow! North West Is Getting SUPER Close With Stepmom Bianca Censori! LOOK! Jennifer Lopez Goes Into Loving Single Mom Mode After Ben Affleck Takes Huge Divorce Step! Khloé Kardashian Drags Kim For Wearing A Floor-Length Gown To Son Tatum's Second Birthday Party! Ryan Reynolds Confirms Sex Of His & Blake Lively’s Fourth Child! Ryan Reynolds & Blake Lively's 7-Year-Old Daughter Inez Makes A Secret VULGAR Cameo In Deadpool & Wolverine! Kamala Harris’ Model Stepdaughter Ella Emhoff Claps Back At JD Vance’s 'Childless' Diss! Billy Ray Cyrus 'Dead To' Daughter Miley After That Shocking Tape Dropped: REPORT Jennie Garth Says Podcast Reunion With Ex Peter Facinelli Changed EVERYTHING! He 'Just Started Talking'! Christina Hall BLASTS 'Insecure Man' Josh Hall & Slams Claims He’s 'Blindsided & Heartbroken' By Divorce! Blind Item: This Nepo Baby Says NO MORE!

Lea Michele

Lea Michele Reveals She Suffered 'Back-To-Back' Miscarriages Before Conceiving Baby Number Two

Lea Michele Reveals She Suffered 'Back-To-Back' Miscarriages Before Conceiving Baby Number Two

Lea Michele‘s fertility journey hasn’t been an easy one.

The actress, who is married to Zandy Reich and shares one son with him, 3-year-old Ever Leo, has been over the moon since announcing her second pregnancy. In a new BDA Baby podcast episode, though, the 37-year-old revealed the conception of her second child was extremely difficult.

Related: Taylor Swift’s BFF Is Pregnant — And Announces It In The Cutest Way

The Glee alum candidly confessed she’d suffered “back to back” miscarriages before conceiving again, saying when she and her hubby started “trying”, the process was “completely” not what they were expecting, and it left her “shocked”:

“[I] had two back-to-back very early failed pregnancies.”

Heartbreaking!

She revealed to host Katherine Schwarzenegger:

“I had never had a miscarriage before. … The first one, I was like, ‘That was weird.’ When it happened again right away, I was like, ‘Wait a second. Something is wrong’.”

After this, Lea decided it wasn’t “the right time” to have another baby, and focused on her project Funny Girl, but even later she still suffered the same fate:

“It wasn’t until a little bit later I had another [miscarriage]. I was working at the time. It was super challenging to … process what we were experiencing at the same time, which was very painful.”

All these struggles led the actress to getting an endometriosis diagnosis after she dove “deeper into what [was] happening”:

“[I got] put on so many drugs and medications and [got] one thousand shots.”

She also revealed she underwent surgery, but she’s really “grateful” for all the medical help she got, referring to the experience as “really intense”.

And although there was difficulty conceiving, the Scream Queens star didn’t let her worries control her — and decided to start intentionally and publicly celebrating the impending arrival of her second child.

See some baby shower snaps from her Instagram (below):

Such a brave thing to share. We’re sending love and light Lea’s way. May baby number two arrive safe and healthy!

[Image via Lea Michele/Instagram/MEGA/WENN]

Related Posts

CLICK HERE TO COMMENT
Jul 29, 2024 14:10pm PDT

Share This