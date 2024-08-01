Cardi B files For Divorce AGAIN After Latest Offset Cheating Rumors

Cardi B has filed for divorce from Offset… Yet again!

You read that right! But she sounds serious this time! Earlier this week, the Migos alum hopped on an Instagram Live to address rumors he stepped out with another woman once again. Nothing new as he’s been accused of cheating MULTIPLE times throughout his relationship with Cardi, but this time it was apparently with a woman he dated in the past.

So is that what finally did it for the WAP rapper?? Well actually, no! On Wednesday, an insider told Page Six:

“They’ve grown apart. That’s what drove her to this decision more than anything else. This is something she wants to do.”

So it’s NOT the alleged cheating?? It’s just the pair outgrowing each other? Inneresting!

Related: Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez’s Divorce Documents Are SIGNED — Just ‘Not Yet Turned In’: REPORT

Apparently, the filing wasn’t a shock to Offset. The insider dished:

“They both have been trying to figure out what their future looks like for a while now. It’s not something that happened overnight … They’ve both been on the same page. There wasn’t [pushback]. They’ve grown apart and that feeling has gotten stronger over time. It’s become unavoidable.”

This is something Cardi touched on back in December amid one of their breakups, when she took to her IG Story to post:

“You know when you just out grow [sic] relationships”

It be like that sometimes! Especially when there’s so much baggage within the relationship! As for her next moves, the source reported Cardi’s main priority is “obtaining primary custody” of her and Offset’s children Kulture, 5, and Wave, 2, and just moving forward:

“She’s focused on moving on. She has no ill will towards him. She’s wishing him the best. She’s not going into this next season [of her life] with any beef or any drama. She wants everything to be very peaceful.”

Cardi previously filed for divorce in 2020, but the pair ultimately reconciled. We wish her all the peace! Reactions?? Is it really for real this time? Let us know in the comments down below!

[Images via MEGA/WENN]