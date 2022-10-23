Cardi B Goes OFF On Madonna For Calling Her A Bitch & Using Clown Emoji In Sex Book Anniversary Post: 'Icons Really Become Disappointments'

Cardi B won’t tolerate being disrespected by anyone – not even by an icon like Madonna!

The drama between the two women began when the 64-year-old singer marked the 30th anniversary of her 1992 coffee table book S.E.X. on Instagram Stories, in which she called out those who shamed her while noting how she helped open the door for female celebs to openly express their sexuality. She wrote:

“30 years ago I published a book called S.E.X. In addition to photos of me naked there were photos of Men kissing Men, Woman kissing Woman and Me kissing everyone. I also wrote about my sexual fantasies and shared my point of view about sexuality in an ironic way. I spent the next few years being interviewed by narrow minded people who tried to shame me for empowering myself as a Woman. I was called a whore, a witch, a heretic and the devil.”

Related: Cardi B Responds To Offset Cheating Allegations By Sharing NSFW Texts!

Madonna continued:

“Now Cardi B can sing about her WAP. Kim Kardashian can grace the cover of any magazine with her naked a** and Miley Cyrus can come in like a wrecking ball. You’re welcome bitches.”

The Like A Virgin artist then concluded with a clown emoji. Ch-ch-check it out (below):

There is no doubt that Madonna has had a massive impact on music and culture over the years. But apparently, Cardi wasn’t too happy with the Evita actress. Why is that? Well, she found it very disrespectful to be referred to her as “bitches” alongside a clown emoji! In fact, the 30-year-old rapper took to Twitter to write in a since-deleted post:

“I literally payed this woman homage so many times cause I grew up listening to her …she can make her point without putting clown emojis and getting slick out the mouth ..These icons really become disappointments once u make it in the industry that’s why I keep to myself.”

Along with the tweet, Cardi shared a screenshot of a previous article about a social media post she wrote gushing about meeting her “real life IDOL Madonna.” It read:

“I can’t even believe I performed at her event and it was the most meaningful performance ever. I grew up with my mom listening to madonna for hours. I performed Material Girl my freshman year in High school, listen to her on all my photo shoots to have super confidence and always mentioned her in my interviews. The best part about it is she was everything I thought she would be a Liberal Kick ass feminist bitch. I’m soo happy.”

Following the initial response, a social media user suggested that the Bodak Yellow artist might be misinterpreting Madonna’s message – to which Cardi responded:

“EXACTLY SAY WAT YOU WANT TO SAY BUT DONT INSULT ME THE F**K …nobody gonna lil girl me (specially a white woman).”

She also said in a since-deleted post:

“I know exactly what she said and I understand but it’s about THE TONE …Calling me bitches and putting clown emojis ? The f**k!

Then, when someone else defended Cardi and said she should not be “gaslight into thinking she was wrong,” the Hustlers star added:

“EXACTLY AND IM NOT DELETING S**T …IF IT WAS THEY FAVORITE ARTIST THEY WOULD BE CRYING. But since she mentioned the most hated women on the internet is ‘yes take it’ SUCK MY D**K I SAID WHAT I SAID!!”

Madonna has not yet responded to Cardi’s posts — but we’re certainly curious to see what she has to say about this drama! But in the meantime, what do YOU think about it, Perezcious readers? Did you think Madonna was trying to throw shade at Cardi, Kim, and Miley? Sound OFF with your thoughts in the comments!

[Image via MEGA/WENN, Madonna/Instagram]