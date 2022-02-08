Cardi B SLAMS Trolls For Making Fun Of Kulture After She’s Forced To Set The 3-Year-Old's Instagram To Private!

What the f**k is wrong with people!?

Cardi B was forced to make her 3-year-old daughter Kulture’s Instagram account, which she manages, private after she was made aware of an onslaught of criticism being thrown the little girl’s way.

The rapper, who shares Kulture and a newborn boy with Offset, addressed the nasty controversy on Monday by responding to a tweet that pointed out the comment section on the child’s page, which included insults like:

“Hi Kreature” “Big head squid” “I pay a milli not to watch your face”

And even more trolls had truly awful things to say about Kulture’s looks. Absolutely disgusting.

Related: Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott HAVE Picked A Baby Name — Why They Haven’t Revealed It Yet

Hurt by the hatred being sent a child’s way, the 29-year-old declared:

“Haven’t been checking my daughter’s account but now I’m going to lock her page … I don’t know wtf is going on but I hope y’all moms die for giving birth to you hoe ass weirdos.”

Wow! Not mincing words… She has since made Kulture’s IG page private in hopes of stopping the unnecessary and unwelcome insults. What a truly heartbreaking thing to have to deal with! Why does anybody think it’s okay to be so cruel to a kid?? Take a look at the deleted tweet (below).

Cardi B shares a message following the negative comments left on her daughter Kulture’s Instagram page. pic.twitter.com/UULKzLxzwU — TheShadeRoom (@TheShadeRoom) February 7, 2022

And here’s what the IG page looks like now…

No parent or child should have to deal with that… So upsetting!

[Image via Jimmy Kimmel Live/YouTube & Cardi B/Instagram]