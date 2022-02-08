Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Have Picked A Baby Name -- Here's Why They Haven't Revealed It Yet

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are apparently juuuust about set to reveal the name of their baby boy!

Except… well… there’s just one (minor) hold-up right now as the proud parents make their final determinations on whether the unannounced name is truly fit to print!

Related: Kylie Reveals Photos And Key Details Of Private Baby Shower! Now, About The Kid… LOLz!

Of course, as we’ve been reporting, the happy couple welcomed their second baby together on February 2. They first announced the incredible info with an Instagram post making things official on Sunday, and a rep later confirmed the news that it is, in fact, a boy. Awww!

Not even 48 hours later, we’re already watching eagle-eyed fans come forth with theories about the child’s arrival. Most notably, a nod at Kylie’s incredible predictive abilities when it came to the birth date!

But there’s really just one big piece of information we’re still waiting on: the cute kid’s name! An insider spoke to People about the Kylie Cosmetics mogul’s plans with her Astroworld rapper partner, and it sounds like naming news is still TBD! The source explained the couple will likely share the baby boy’s name “in a few days,” and are merely waiting to be extra sure about it.

Here are the details:

“[The couple will] share [the name] when Kylie is ready. Travis and Kylie picked a name together… [Kylie] wants to make sure she loves the name.”

Hey, we get it! No reason to rush on this one!

Gotta make sure it’s exactly as you like it. A baby name is a BIG choice!

Then again, as it goes with most things KarJenner-related, fans have already taken it upon themselves to ponder whether the name has been leaked in a subtle way!

On Monday, social media users pointed out Kris Jenner used the term “Angel Pie” when commenting upon Kylie’s birth announcement. The 24-year-old star’s makeup artist Ariel Tejada added her own comment with that same special word, too:

“Can’t wait to meet the little angel”

Even Kylie’s close pal Stassie Karanikolaou dropped it in a comment, writing “angel baby” under the IG announcement!

Soooooo could it be Angel then?!?! Or is that too obvious for the notorious homebody and her Houston-born lover??

Related: Kris Jenner Is Trying To Be A ‘Peacemaker’ Amid Kim Kardashian-Kanye West Drama

Sounds like it’s going to take a little time before things are official one way or another.

But that’s OK! We can be patient! LOLz!

What about you: are you on the edge of your seat for this one, Perezcious readers??

Sound OFF with your reaction to this name news down in the comments (below)!

[Image via Kylie Jenner/Instagram/WENN/Avalon]