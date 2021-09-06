Cardi B & Offset Welcome Second Child!

It’s celebration time!

Cardi B and Offset have officially welcomed their second little one! The couple, who have been married since 2017, shared the happy news on Monday, September 6!

Based on the date in the caption of their news-worthy IG post, it would seem that the new baby got here two days earlier, on Saturday, September 4, 2021. What a special weekend for the happy couple and their growing, adorable family!

Cardi didn’t share much other info about the birth — in fact, all we have to go on is a picture! But less than an hour ago on Monday morning, the Bodak Yellow rapper confirmed she’d given birth with this big, brand new announcement (below):

Fans have been eagerly anticipating this great day ever since the rapper made the shocking announcement she was pregnant while performing at the 2021 BET Awards in June! Alongside the Migos member (who is a dad to three other kids from separate relationships), the singer appeared on stage in a glamorous, semi-sheer Dolce & Gabbana bodysuit that perfectly showed off her baby bump!

Just days after, the momma of 2-year-old Kulture uploaded snapshots from a maternity photo session she did with her family. Not only were the images absolutely gorgeous, but she included some very sweet messages in the captions! Sharing an intimate pic with the 29-year-old (below), Cardi wrote:

“We listened to each other, communicated, prayed and then God blessed us and our family with another little blessing. Our home feels so blissful and very busy but we are ready and so happy!! Thank you soo much everyone for the congrats and well wishes”

The WAP sensation then took a moment to reflect on her childhood as an older sister to Hennessy Carolina Almanzar, now 25, adding:

“I just know these two will love each other soo much and argue soo much since they’re 3 years apart…just like me and Henny . But one thing for sure is they’ll have each other’s back like no one else ever will ”

Ch-ch-check out the eye-catching photos (below)!

While the Bodak Yellow vocalist started out SUPER protective of her firstborn, over time she’s gushed about her family life on social media — much to fans’ delight! From parenting tips to selfies, the Bardi Gang’s seen it all! And that doesn’t seem to be stopping with No. 2! Shortly after sharing she was preggers, the momma bear was already posting about the baby’s first kicks in the womb! On her IG Story, the Cardi Tries lead was filming a close-up shot of her belly when she felt movement and exclaimed:

“Oh my God!”

What a special moment to be caught on camera! We are SO happy for this growing family and wish them lots of love (and sleep!) during these hectic few days adjusting to their new normal! Congratulations!!

