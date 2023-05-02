Met Gala 2023: Cardi B Is The Cutest She's Ever Been!

Okurrrrr!
Cardi B is here to wish us the sweetest dreams! The rap goddess looked like a lil’ black and white Chanel cupcake Monday night at the ever-elite Met Gala.
Ch-ch-check it out (below):
Cardi B at the #MetGala. https://t.co/m94XaFLf1c pic.twitter.com/5hMqcDfoZP
— Variety (@Variety) May 2, 2023
Cardi B tonight being interviewed at the #MetGala ???? pic.twitter.com/mmq0VzRt7S
— Cardi B | Updates (@updatesofcardi) May 2, 2023
[Image via Vogue.com]
May 01, 2023 18:13pm PDT