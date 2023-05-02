Met Gala 2023: Florence Pugh Shaved Her Head! Look!

Miss Flo got it going on!

Florence Pugh definitely made a statement at the Met Gala, as you can see (below)! The Don’t Worry Darling star shaved her head and graced the carpet with one of the most iconic looks of the night! That headpiece is giiiiving!

Florence Pugh and Pierpaolo Piccioli walk together on the 2023 #MetGala carpet pic.twitter.com/7VVVYDcDU7 — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) May 2, 2023

[Image via Avalon/WENN.]