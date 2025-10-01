Cardi B & Nicki Minaj's Online Feud Reaches Boiling Point -- Their Kids Get Dragged Into It With The Most Hideous Posts!

The online war between Cardi B and Nicki Minaj got so ugly really fast… They dragged the kids into this now, y’all!

In case you haven’t seen, the longtime enemies re-ignited their feud following the success of Cardi’s new album, Am I The Drama?, which came out two weeks ago. They traded jabs back and forth on X (Twitter) on Monday when Nicki started trashing the project, and things quickly became way too personal. Cardi hit back at the Barbz that day:

“Alright now this the third tweet talkin about my pregnancy… like you wasn’t going to different fertility doctors cuz you couldn’t reproduce from all them percs scrambling your eggs. NOT ALLEGEDLY…Lord protect my babies”

Related: Angelina Pivarnick Goes HARD At The Situation’s Wife Lauren Sorrentino!

It took Nicki a minute to clap back but she eventually did. The Super Bass artist posted a lengthy message on Tuesday, which was her son Papa Bear’s birthday, saying she “never once seen or spoken to a fertility doctor in her life.” She then went on to threaten a lawsuit over Cardi’s claims, adding:

“Barney B, I know you don’t know this, but SOME women PLAN their pregnancies you dirty HEINEKEN pussy twat. We don’t let n***** f**k us while we pregnant for the next trade who got 4 other ppl pregnant. You see? The devil has come to collect. You sold your soul. You made a pact. But you lost. Now hear this: you have been neutralized in the mighty name of Jesus. Every word you speak on Me or mine will now curse your enablers more than your dizzy brain could ever fathom. I was pregnant for my first love. Got married& the next year got pregnant for my soul mate. On purpose. You see Barney? We planned it. Your medical records in the strip club to now look embarrassing & your father… welp…anyway. You are about to shrivel up & die inside.”

She then stooped to a disgusting new low, saying:

“You called black women monkeys & roaches. Now one day ppl will call your daughters monkeys & roaches.”

WTF! Nicki then concluded:

“Anyway, I used double the protection in every relationship until I was READY. See? The difference between a HOE & the QUEEN”

Nicki crossed a major line by bringing Cardi’s kids up in the fight. That is not OK. Say what you want about each other if you must (though we would love this online battle to stop now), but they shouldn’t be mentioned in this at all. The 42-year-old rapper went on to defend those who struggle with “fertility issues,” saying:

“Also let me say this, tho I have never had fertility issues, it’s not something to be used as a drag. Until you know the women who are actually living that pain, blaming themselves—we could only imagine & pray for them, love them, uplift them. Not use these women as a punch line”

She is right. But shouldn’t the same idea apply to, you know, the children? Apparently, not in Nicki’s book. She created a mean nickname for Cardi’s eldest daughter Kulture, calling her “kulture vulture.” She also added this nasty comment:

“Kulture you ugly too.”

That is awful. It doesn’t matter if you have beef with her mom. You don’t say that about a kid. And yet Nicki continued to say super gross things about Kulture and her siblings:

“​​Album flopped. Pussy flopped. Never won a fight. Outrank u in your own gang. Stfu come fight. Sympathy baby couldn’t pull 228K. Abort. Abort mission.” “Barney dangerous ??? Bodega Barney? WHADDDDUP. Your sister can get that chest caved in if u pregnant with another monkey or roach RIGHT NOW. Ijs. For entertainment purposes only.” “Kulture a vulture & her mama a crow? So stupid to not see once Wendy ate that crow what happened. They played you to do that hex to yourself you flop ass heavy tongue hoe.”

“Cokey B PLS DONT SNIFF COKE WITH BABY #4/5. Word to Carlos” “Kulture u a roach & a monkey. Like your sister” “fuk the vulture bday”

Just so terrible…

See some of Nicki’s tweets (below):

Also let me say this, tho I have never had fertility issues, it’s not something to be used as a drag. Until you know the women who are actually living that pain, blaming themselves—we could only imagine & pray for them, love them, uplift them. Not use these women as a punch line — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) October 1, 2025

Barney b tell them how u been getting seizures from the knot. Oh btch tmrw pic.twitter.com/SzNPd0tZ4Q — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) October 1, 2025

Also, I know yall don’t like taking my advice until it’s too late but don’t listen to that music. It has been dipped in evil spirits & their sole purpose is to unleash the spirit of drama in your lives. We rebuke it back to the pits of hell. It shall not stand. Delete it — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) October 1, 2025

Barney B & kulture vulture — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) October 1, 2025

Kulture vulture you ugly too. — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) October 1, 2025

Do something. We in NEW YORK.

HEAVY ON IT — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) October 1, 2025

Album flopped. Pussy flopped. Never won a fight. Outrank u in your own gang. Stfu come fight. Sympathy baby couldn’t pull 228K. Abort. Abort mission. — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) October 1, 2025

Kulture a vulture & her mama a crow? So stupid to not see once Wendy ate that crow what happened. They played you to do that hex to yourself you flop ass heavy tongue hoe. ???? — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) October 1, 2025

Barney dangerous ??? Bodega Barney? WHADDDDUP. Your sister can get that chest caved in if u pregnant with another monkey or roach RIGHT NOW. Ijs. For entertainment purposes only. ???? — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) October 1, 2025

Lucian, Elliot, RICO NATION, I promise you tell that dizzy hoe to stand down. I promise you. — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) October 1, 2025

Where the roach spray. Ima spray it in that btch disease riddled mouf. Bunch of different cum stains on the new roach. For entertainment purposes only. 3.27.26 — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) October 1, 2025

Cardi B, of course, was PISSED about Nicki dragging her children into their beef. She responded shortly afterward:

“Girl it’s YOUR SON BIRTHDAY why are you on twitter dedicating essays to me??? For the love of god go to chuckie cheese”

In response to Nicki saying she has seizures, Cardi posted a picture of their infamous physical fight and fired back:

“When have I ever had a seizure?? You the one that went on that award show saying you ain’t want to call 911 after you was shakin from that drug over dose.. talkin bout a knot miss IM STANDING RIGHT HERE”

When have I ever had a seizure?? You the one that went on that award show saying you ain’t want to call 911 after you was shakin from that drug over dose.. talkin bout a knot miss IM STANDING RIGHT HERE pic.twitter.com/8XXUezn73R — Cardi B (@iamcardib) October 1, 2025

Offset’s ex also slammed Nicki for bashing her new album — even though she didn’t diss her in it once:

“Like damn how you pressed over an album you ain’t got hit in or mentioned in… bitch feelings hurt cause I ain’t paid her no attention!! You haven’t even cut your f**kin kid cake.. my god it’s 6 o clock in LA. You must’ve took your first line of the day”

Rather than try to be the better person, Cardi then stooped to Nicki’s level. She attacked Papa Bear while telling his momma to leave her kids alone:

“And let me tell you somethin.. let this be the LAST TIME you mention my kids before I spill the tea on yours while you talkin about ABC’s!! You gon leave me TF alone today ho I’m sick of you bitch!!” “Bitch you wish you could call my daughter ugly.. Kulture is beautiful and you know that. Your hate is so deep dark and nasty because your son nonverbal cuz you f**ked him up wit them drugs so you jealous of everybody kids and their happiness!!! BITCH WHERE TF YOU AT STOP TALKING”

Cardi did not stop there. She went on to tweet about the 5-year-old:

“Papa Bear I’m sorry you can’t speak and banging spoons because your mom couldn’t put the drugs down… I’m sorry your mom not even paying attention to you on your own birthday cuz she such a obsessed and dark spirted hating ho.. I’m so sorry” “You said f**k Vulture what??? Bitch f**k that slow ass son that came out your p***y.. you was wishing so much negativity on me while I was pregnant and look at your karma… look what your rotten p***y produced!! Now he a whole 5 year old tippy toeing around the house and can’t spell his name”

JFC…

Again, this is not OK. And they both should feel embarrassed by their behavior right now because there is no need to involve the kids in their beef. Check out Cardi’s latest posts (below):

Girl it’s YOUR SON BIRTHDAY why are you on twitter dedicating essays to me??? For the love of god go to chuckie cheese — Cardi B (@iamcardib) October 1, 2025

Like damn how you pressed over an album you ain’t got hit in or mentioned in… bitch feelings hurt cause I ain’t paid her no attention!! You haven’t even cut your fuckin kid cake.. my god it’s 6 o clock in LA. You must’ve took your first line of the day — Cardi B (@iamcardib) October 1, 2025

And let me tell you somethin.. let this be the LAST TIME you mention my kids before I spill the tea on yours while you talkin about ABC’s!! You gon leave me TF alone today ho I’m sick of you bitch!! — Cardi B (@iamcardib) October 1, 2025

Wait bring that ass here.. you talkin about my father???.. my father never been to jail a day in his life! Go get a detective and tell them to run them records.. don’t put them dirty ass allegations from your bloodline on mine. Your daddy was a crackhead and your brother was… — Cardi B (@iamcardib) October 1, 2025

Bitch you wish you could call my daughter ugly.. Kulture is beautiful and you know that. Your hate is so deep dark and nasty because your son nonverbal cuz you fucked him up wit them drugs so you jealous of everybody kids and their happiness!!! BITCH WHERE TF YOU AT STOP TALKING — Cardi B (@iamcardib) October 1, 2025

Trying to call me out to fight cuz I’m pregnant af.. you NEVER have that energy when I see you in person!!! I seen you at two Met Gala’s and you never have that energy… BUT WHERE TF YOU AT???? MY NIKKAS IS OUTSIDE RIGHT NOW WHERE TF YALL AT??? — Cardi B (@iamcardib) October 1, 2025

Papa Bear I’m sorry you can’t speak and banging spoons because your mom couldn’t put the drugs down… I’m sorry your mom not even paying attention to you on your own birthday cuz she such a obsessed and dark spirted hating ho.. I’m so sorry — Cardi B (@iamcardib) October 1, 2025

DROP THE ADDY RIGHT NOW!!!! And don’t go tagging the feds and the police like you did 3 months ago you pussy ass bitch STFU — Cardi B (@iamcardib) October 1, 2025

Bitch you been having cum stains in your mouth since you was a minor cuz your daddy used to molest you bitch!! Tell the world that’s why you wake up so fuckin miserable cuz you hurt and full of trauma and trying to apply it to everybody else…And why tf you keep bringing up Roc… — Cardi B (@iamcardib) October 1, 2025

You said fuck Vulture what??? Bitch fuck that slow ass son that came out your pussy.. you was wishing so much negativity on me while I was pregnant and look at your karma… look what your rotten pussy produced!! Now he a whole 5 year old tippy toeing around the house and can’t… — Cardi B (@iamcardib) October 1, 2025

But stop all this talking WHERE YOU AT? You said you was gonna cave my sister chest in… We checking our DMs and ain’t seen it yet!! Everybody up and waiting… DROP THE ADDY RIGHT NOW HO — Cardi B (@iamcardib) October 1, 2025

This is so not a good look for either of them. What are your reactions to the hideous posts, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF in the comments:

[Image via Apple Music/CBS Mornings/YouTube, Nicki Minaj/Cardi B/Instagram]