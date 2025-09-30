Nicki Minaj & Cardi B Are Fighting Again! Check Out These BRUTAL Deleted Tweets!

The feud between Nicki Minaj and Cardi B seems to have re-ignited on Monday night, however briefly… as the rappers got into a heated tweet war!

These two have been beefing for YEARS! Cardi and Nicki attacked each other online, and even came to physical blows at one point! Things were quiet between them for a minute, but they are back to publicly fighting — thankfully not physically this time! It’s a good old X (Twitter) battle again!

The latest drama began following the release of Cardi’s new album Am I the Drama?, which earned her a double platinum certification by the Recording Industry Association of America and her second No. 1 album on the Billboard 200. It’s an impressive feat!

However, you won’t find Nicki celebrating the accomplishment! No, she mocked the project in a series of since-deleted tweets instead. She first posted:

“To every enabler: Never provoke a writer while they’re [writing emoji]. You joined the game as a willing participant. Don’t try to back out now. 3.27.26 #RocBottomNation #RocInflation #RicoNation you failed. Let the reindeer games begin. We #WinAgain”

She reportedly also dropped, “$4.99,” a reference to the promotional price of the Bodak Yellow artist’s new album. Cardi quickly caught wind of the posts as she quickly fired back in several tweets:

“You must’ve missed me, huh crazy?? Now kiss my feet.” “Nothing more annoying than a bored btch” “The power I have.. make these btches come out of rehab everytime. Go to your fcking room”

Damn!

But Nicki continued to come for Cardi! The Super Bass artist tweeted out “Barney Dangerous,” and the mom of four gave it right back to her, calling her “Cocaine Barbie.” Jeez. Nicki wouldn’t back down, though! She changed Cardi’s lyrics to her new song Magnet to throw shade at her in a follow-up:

“Abcdefgeeeeeeee / Fallin off the charts wit a big bellyyyy / RUNNING TRAINS / Barefoot, still smellyyyyy / Still. You. Could. Not. outsell. Meeeeee.”

And she went on:

“Abcdefgeeeeeeee SUR GER REE TO LOOK LIKE MEEEEEE / tell the rat & tell J ZEEEEEE / Rico Fraud & PERJURY.”

Nicki also said Cardi “raps like Barney” and is “still UGLEEEE.” Yeesh. Should we expect these to be lyrics in the next diss track about Cardi? Speaking of which, Offset‘s ex also had an updated lyric for the song and got a dig in of her own! She mentioned Nicki’s husband Kenneth Petty’s conviction for attempted rape in the first degree after the assault of a then 16-year-old girl in 1995, writing:

“A B C D E F G / Your man have to snatch P***Y / P***y taste like honey comb / Your bro be touching 12 year olds”

She then added:

“Damn she was streaming Magnet hard as hell huh??”

We bet the streaming numbers for the track will blow up this week!

Cardi went on to defend her album, suggesting that Nicki should focus her energy on matching her peers in her era, like Taylor Swift and Drake, instead of tearing down her success:

“Why you keep bringing up my album?? It’s not the gag that you think it is..You been in the game like 16 years.. you need to compare yourself to YOUR peers that started around YOUR time. Rihanna, Taylor swift, Drake…those are the numbers you need to be competing wit and you can’t cuz you doing lower than all of them… I was in high school when you came out wtf is you comparing yourself to me for???”

Yikes! Apparently, Nicki didn’t appreciate that call out! She posted:

“Raw doggin pregnant wit da 4th babeeee Barney B. BV. HPVeeeeee Allegedlyyyyyyyyyy”

Whoa. That’s crossing a line! Cardi, who is pregnant with her fourth child with boyfriend Stefon Diggs, replied:

“Alright now this the third tweet talkin about my pregnancy… like you wasn’t going to different fertility doctors cuz you couldn’t reproduce from all them percs scrambling your eggs. NOT ALLEGEDLY…Lord protect my babies”

This is so messy!! If only these two could get along. However, that seems highly unlikely at this point! But hey, at least they deleted? Does that make it better?

Ch-ch-check out the posts between Cardi and Nicki (below):

Cardi B & Nicki Minaj share new posts. pic.twitter.com/0go27so4fo — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) September 30, 2025

The power I have.. make these btches come out of rehab everytime. Go to your fcking room — Cardi B (@iamcardib) September 30, 2025

Nicki Minaj and Cardi B seem to be interacting in new tweets. pic.twitter.com/r9yahjPFgY — Pop Base (@PopBase) September 30, 2025

Nicki Minaj and Cardi B in new tweets: pic.twitter.com/RDdLRbHGdd — Pop Base (@PopBase) September 30, 2025

Damn she was streaming Magnet hard as hell huh?? ???????????????????? — Cardi B (@iamcardib) September 30, 2025

Naaaa cuz I was really baking ribs and making blondie brownies and here come this btch bothering me on a damn Monday pic.twitter.com/9w7HAM5aAc — Cardi B (@iamcardib) September 30, 2025

Why you keep bringing up my album?? It’s not the gag that you think it is..You been in the game like 16 years.. you need to compare yourself to YOUR peers that started around YOUR time. Rihanna, Taylor swift, Drake…those are the numbers you need to be competing wit and you can’t… — Cardi B (@iamcardib) September 30, 2025

Cardi B responds to Nicki Minaj in new tweet. pic.twitter.com/IWtYxELkKk — Pop Base (@PopBase) September 30, 2025

What are your reactions do the latest in the feud, Perezcious readers? Are you team Nicki or Cardi? Sound OFF in the comments!

[Image via MEGA/WENN]