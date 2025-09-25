Jersey Shore Beef! Angelina Pivarnick Goes HARD At The Situation's Wife Lauren Sorrentino!

Uh oh! The Jersey Shore girls are fighting!

If you haven’t watched the current season of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, the family is getting a little more dysfunctional lately… Angelina Pivarnick got into a tiff with Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino’s wife in Jamaica. The drama started when Angelina asked the couple about their sex life, which made Lauren Sorrentino feel uncomfortable. An argument between the two women erupted, but like most family tiffs it didn’t last long. They had a heart-to-heart about the situation, squashed their beef, and hugged it out. End of story, right? Well, wrong!

Related: Why Stassi Schroeder Has Beef With ‘Unappreciative’ Meghan Markle!

What Lauren said in a confessional later reignited their feud! Speaking to the camera, she explained that she is “conditioned to have extreme patience” with people because she is a mom to a “toddler.” OH SNAP!!! Watch the moment (below):

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jersey Shore (@jerseyshore)

Yikes! Was she shading Angelina? Comparing her to a child? That’s how the 39-year-old reality star interpreted the comment when she heard it for the first time during the reunion episode last week! She called the remark “petty” and “gross.” And when Lauren stepped out on the stage for the second part of the reunion, Angelina really didn’t hold back! In a sneak preview of the new episode on Wednesday, Ange wasted no time in confronting Lauren when she sat next to The Situation, asking:

“Can I ask you why we squashed the beef, and then you had to call me a toddler?”

But Lauren doesn’t think she called her a toddler — not once! She calmly responded:

“I don’t think I ever called you a toddler. I believe I said I have toddlers, and I’m very conditioned to have lots of patience on how to navigate tough conversations and tough arguments.”

Angelina wasn’t having it, though! She clapped back:

“You can say whatever you wanna say and gaslight me, but I’m not your child.”

Oh! She is fired up! Lauren questioned if she actually called Angelina a “toddler,” to which she replied:

“Yes! You called me a toddler!”

Both Justina and Lauren agreed the word is a “sensitive” one and a “trigger” for Angelina. Clearly. And she was pissed off about it! She went on to unleash her rage about the “bulls**t gaslighting”, too:

“I’m not a child. I’m not a f**king child. I’m done with people calling me a f**king child. I have been through too much s**t, Justina, in my f**king life. I’m not gonna be called a toddler or any kind of f**king derogatory words anymore. So I don’t need to hear this bulls**t gaslighting from them.”

When Lauren started to ask if it was “talking s**t” to answer a question in an interview, Angelina yelled:

“They’re never gonna defend me, Lauren, so don’t even ask them that!”

Yeesh!

Well, Jenni “JWoww” Farley stepped up to defend Angelina… and Lauren! She said:

“I am gonna defend you, but I’m also gonna defend Lauren.”

Angelina’s jaw was on the floor there! However, she remained quiet for a moment to allow Jenni to explain herself:

“I’m just like you, Angelina. I go off the handle. I’m loud. I elevate in the same capacity that you elevate. And Lauren just, she’s able to, through her life experiences, handle things very differently than we handle things. And I think that was just her explaining it in [the] confessional from her experience how she handles [situations.]”

It makes sense, but Angelina refused to back down! The Couples Therapy alum then mentioned how Mike asked Vinny Guadagnino about his “favorite sex position” with her, and Lauren “laughed, instead of getting mad at her husband.” To Angelina, the whole situation just feels hypocritical:

“It’s okay to do it to Angelina, but then when I do it back to you guys, it’s a problem there.”

Sticking up for her pal, Jenni agreed:

“There can’t be hypocrisy.”

For his part, Mike said that while he understands what Angelina is saying, he doesn’t think the situations are the same:

“I think it’s apples and oranges because it was totally different from in Jamaica, where Angelina was in her room until about midnight.”

Angelina hit back:

“Because I’m mourning my dog! I am mourning my f**king dog that I just lost!”

Mike wasn’t happy about being interrupted and exclaimed:

“I’m not finished. One at a time. It’s not your first rodeo!”

What happens next? You’ll have to watch the reunion on Thursday to find out! But damn, things are getting heated between Lauren and Angelina! Watch the sneak peek of the episode (below):

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Which side are you on? Sound OFF in the comments!

[Image via Jersey Shore/YouTube]