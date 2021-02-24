Cardi B Explains How Plastic Surgery Made Her Feel 'Super Confident'

Cardi B opened up about some insanely personal details with Mariah Carey on Tuesday, February 23 — specifically about her decision to get plastic surgery years ago.

During their discussion together, posted in The Interview, the 28-year-old revealed some major insecurities with the body she had as a teen before she got the work done — which is actually pretty surprising because she comes across as someone who is SUPER confident in every area. But the singer admitted to the Grammy award winner that this was apparently not always the case.

Related: Shanna Moakler Shades Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker AGAIN!

Cardi told Mariah:

“I was also really skinny when I was younger, and in the Bronx, it’s about being thick and having an a**, so young boys would be like, ‘Look at your flat a**. You ain’t got no t*tties.'”

Uggggh! So, we get it. It’s so hard growing up in a world where we all want to have that perfect bod. What’s inneresting though is listening to her story, because instead of getting plastic surgery to appear thinner, she actually wanted to have more curves. She then took action and made strides to develop a body she could love. It started with:

“When I was 20, I went to the urban strip club, and in the urban strip clubs, you had to have a big butt. So I felt insecure about that. It took me back to high school. So I got my a** done. And then I felt super confident.”

For real though, it sounds super to the point. She wanted something, so she got it done. No judgment here. Besides, we’re so happy for anyone who feels more confident in their body. You go girl!

The WAP singer also had insecurities about other areas, too. Such as her hair. She revealed:

“When I was younger, I didn’t really know how to take care of my hair. So now I make my own hair mask and take care of my natural hair, and it makes me feel better, like what people were saying about me isn’t true. My hair was not bad because it was nappy. My hair was bad because I didn’t know how to take care of it.”

Doesn’t it just make a person feel better when they’re taking care of themselves in the right way?

But what do you think, Perezcious readers? Should we embrace Cardi’s decision to get the work done? Or do U think she went too far?

[Image via Cardi B/Instagram]