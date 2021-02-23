Shanna Moakler Shades Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker AGAIN! This Is What She Did This Time...

Shanna Moakler just can’t seem to help herself!

The 45-year-old former Miss New York USA and one-time wife to Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker way back in the day — like, over a decade ago — is at it again with the near constant relationship shade she’s delivering to her former hubby and his new girlfriend, Kourtney Kardashian.

Shanna, girl, we get it, you have THOUGHTS about Travis and Kourtney… but it might just be healthier to let ’em go and worry about your own life?! Just saying!!!

It all started earlier in the day on Monday, February 22, when the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star posted a new pic to her Instagram Stories that linked out to a post on Poosh. The pic made a direct reference to exes and linked to a story on the site about how to avoid re-living your old life online. Definitely something very targeted for those of us who do a little snooping…

Nothing shady about it, though. Just #content for the proud momma’s side biz hustle. No shame in the self-promotion game, right?! LOLz!

But Shanna opted to poke a little fun — and a little shade of her own — a few hours later!

Seemingly responding to Kourt’s initial post, here’s what Moakler had to say for herself later on Monday through her own IG Stories:

Well then!

Not gonna lie, it’s kind of a funny sentiment. Shanna definitely wins points for that! We’re totally gonna use it!

We’re just confused as to why she’s still focused on Travis and Kourtney! Shanna, girl, your relationship with the percussionist ended more than a decade ago! Even your random feud with the KarJenner fam is years old by now! You have a hot new (younger!) boyfriend of your own, now, too!

Kourtney and Travis are both certainly mature enough to handle a few bumps in the road. They’ve each been raising their own kids for years now, too, so they’re old enough to be realistic and level-headed when needed. Then again, Shanna is 45, and here she is…

What do U think, Perezcious readers? Will all this shade die down eventually?! Or are we destined to keep seeing this same energy pop up over, and over, and over again??

Sound OFF about it with your take down in the comments (below)!

