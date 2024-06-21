Holly Madison & Bridget Marquardt Take ANOTHER Swing At Crystal Hefner!

Holly Madison and Bridget Marquardt are doubling down on their frustration over Crystal Hefner sending them a cease and desist letter!

As Perezcious readers know, the Playboy models released a May episode of their podcast Girls Next Level in which they sat down with Hugh Hefner‘s son Marston. Crystal was a hot topic — and during the ep, it was clear Marston was NOT a fan of his “master manipulator” stepmom!

Shortly after the episode aired, Hef’s widow called out the participants of the pod for trying to “sabotage” her. She then followed up by sending them a cease and desist letter, specifically over claims that they implied she was “doping up” the famed publisher before his death. TMZ previously obtained a sneak peek of Holly and Bridget’s latest podcast episode last week, in which they broke down their feelings on this feud, and now that the full episode is out, they have a LOT more to say!

Calling out the “Cease and Desist Lady” for “legal bullying,” Holly slammed Crystal’s role as the president of the Hugh M. Hefner Foundation by arguing:

“The thing that really blows my mind about this is she’s trying to send a cease and desist, basically threatening a lawsuit for us airing our opinions, and this woman is at the head of a free speech foundation. […] I can’t deal with the hypocrisy right now.”

According to the website, the foundation “supports and funds today’s pioneers defending civil rights and liberties, with special emphasis on First Amendment rights and rational sex and drug policies.” So, yeah, we get why they’re upset about Crystal trying to silence them! Bridget chimed in:

“First it was NDAs, now it’s cease and desists. Nobody’s allowed to talk but her. Apparently, the First Amendment is only for her.”

Holly went on to argue that their Girls Next Door co-star should “step down” from the foundation, exclaiming, “That’s a joke!”

The Down the Rabbit Hole author went on to deny ever insinuating that Crystal had been drugging the businessman. Instead, she pointed out that she felt Marston was just saying how “rich and powerful” people have an easier time getting what they want. The 44-year-old also referenced Crystal’s Us Weekly interview in which she first discussed the controversial pod, noting that Crystal “took it very personally.” Holly added:

“She’s real defensive about that topic for some reason.”

Her co-host noted:

“I thought, ‘We never say that!’ […] And then, now it’s in the cease and desist so I’m like, ‘No, she really thinks that we said that.'”

Bridget also put Crystal’s legal team on blast, suggesting they didn’t listen to the episode to confirm that they “actually didn’t say that.” Holly continued the blast, saying:

“Any attorney worth their salt would be like, ‘Don’t do this, you don’t have a case here.'”

Oof!!

When news of the cease and desist first made waves earlier this month, Crystal’s attorney told TMZ:

“Ms. Hefner will not have her name and reputation tarnished by opportunists. We stand by the contents of the letter and will enforce Ms. Hefner’s rights to the fullest.”

We wonder how they feel about getting dragged into this feud now too! LOLz! Hear the whole update on this scandal (below):

Things are clearly still heated between these ladies! Thoughts?!? Sound OFF (below)!

