Cardi B Faces Backlash After Responding To Twitter User Who Said Daughter Kulture Has Autism!

Cardi B has directly addressed a social media commenter who claimed her daughter has autism.

On Friday, the Bodak Yellow rapper took to Twitter to weigh in on a fan declaration that her 3-year-old daughter Kulture has autism. The user wrote in a since-deleted Tweet:

“Your daughter is literally autistic and you’re on stan twitter instead of making sure she’s not sticking her finger in outlets.”

What a bold thing to say to someone you don’t even know! That’s Twitter for ya. Cardi was quick to clap back in a reply:

“My daughter is not autistic… You can’t call her ugly so y’all have to diagnose her wit something. Go play in traffic bitch.”

Those are fighting words!

She later added in an additional Tweet:

“WHY Y’ALL BRING UP KIDS FOR? Wtf my kids gotta do wit y’all misery?”

That’s a valid point… Bringing the rapper’s child up was a bit out of bounds. But we guess the constant comments are what happens when you’re a celebrity.

See the full tweet (below):

30,40,50 …Don’t bring my kids up on shit…This is all because I put a video of me dancing and y’all wanted me to talk about rod vs wade …WHY YALL BRING UP KIDS FOR? Wtf my kids gotta do wit yall misery? https://t.co/zMPjx4mfwu — Cardi B (@iamcardib) June 24, 2022

However, while Cardi was likely just trying to assure the trolls that her daughter has not been diagnosed with autism, many fans are calling into question her defensive nature on the subject:

“You have every right to defend your child. I’m just trying to understand why saying a child is autistic would be used as an insult. If you don’t understand anything pertaining to a child having autism you should know they are gifted and amazing in their own individual way.” “I have grandsons with Autism. They are my heart. I don’t know what made people call your daughter Autistic, but it’s nothing to be ashamed of.”

Autism Spectrum Disorder, or ASD, is a large spectrum with a wide range of symptom presentation among those diagnosed — many of which are very high functioning individuals!

After some of the pushback, the WAP rapper posed the question:

“Why am I wrong for me saying ‘Don’t put that s**t on my f**king kid,’ but the person that’s tweeting that is not wrong?”

We think it’s fair to say both parties should have just minded their business.

However, online bullying may just be something that the 29-year-old is hyper aware of as she and her husband Offset sat down with Essence in April to explain some of the impact it has on their lives:

“We went through a lot of sad things when it comes to Kulture — terrible behavior that not even the older kids have ever been through. So many people will post mean, disgusting things, just to get a reaction from us. We want to protect our feelings, because we get very, very angry and upset”

Cardi shares Kulture, 3 and Wave, 9 months with Offset.

It’s also worth pointing out that this is not the first time Cardi has received this kind of commentary, as she explained in an Instagram live back in April:

“There’s nothing wrong with that disorder. I have friends that have children that are autistic. But my kid doesn’t have that. So if I want to say, “Don’t put that s**t on my kid,” I can say that.”

What a whirlwind of comments! What are your thoughts on the matter, Perezcious readers? Who is in the wrong here? Let us know in the comments below!

