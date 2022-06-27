Ben Affleck's 10-Year-Old Son Takes Wheel Of Lamborghini And HITS Another Car! WHAT?!

How the hell did this happen?!

Ben Affleck’s 10-year-old son Samuel Affleck has seemingly gotten into his first car crash — and he’s nowhere near old enough to drive!

The father-son duo visited 777 Exotics, an LA luxury car rental dealership, with Jennifer Lopez on Sunday, but things took an unexpected turn for the worse when Sam was allowed in the driver’s seat! In a video obtained by TMZ, the young kid was seen checking out a sweet yellow Lamborghini parked between two other white vehicles. The Batman alum then let his son take a seat behind the wheel while J.Lo sat in the back. The singer hardly sat her butt down before Sam reportedly decided to throw the car in reverse and test it out!

Suddenly, the vehicle rolled backward and seemingly struck the car behind it! Yikes! An apparent employee quickly ran to check out the possible collision spot, followed by Ben and Samuel who both seemed a bit worried. From the video, it sure looks like Sam rammed into the front-left side of another car, but a representative for Ben told TMZ that there was no damage and everyone was okay. Thank goodness!

777 Exotics led with the same narrative, claiming there was no accident at all! An employee insisted that the cars were just parked really close together making it look like they had been hit from the angle of the video. That would explain how relaxed everyone remained after the potential contact, but it doesn’t address why Ben looked SO pissed off while speaking to employees in another photo taken at the site of the incident! Ch-ch-check it out HERE.

What do U think, Perezcious readers? Was there damage?

