Cardi B Twerks Away Las Vegas Legal Drama In Raunchy New Video With Offset!

Cardi B is already poking fun at her Las Vegas scandal!

As we — and practically the whole internet — have been following, the rapper was caught up in some serious drama over the weekend when she was hit in the face by a fan throwing a cup full of water and ice. While performing Bodak Yellow during a set at Drai’s Beachclub in Sin City on Saturday night, she asked fans to “splash my p***y” with water because of how hot it was during the outdoor performance. And, well, one fan took the request too seriously and doused her in the face! We’re sure the ice didn’t help.

Cardi got pissed by what she is now calling an assault and responded by throwing her microphone at the concertgoer! It’s unclear if the individual was hurt, but she was escorted out of the venue and filed a formal complaint against the musician the next morning. So, whether Cardi likes it or not, this has become a serious problem and she’s a “suspect” in the investigation!

Innerestingly, though, this isn’t stopping Cardi from having a good time in the city! On Monday, she posted a homemade music video with her husband Offset in which she could be seen twerking in his lap while they enjoyed a private pool day and danced to their new song Jealousy! Ch-ch-check it out:

Referencing the controversy, the mother of two cheekily captioned the upload:

“What happens in Vegas, stays in Vegas “

Yeah, she wishes!

Despite how angry she got amid the ordeal, it sure seems like she’s doing just fine! Not exactly what you expect to see from someone being investigated for possible battery charges! Reactions?! Drop ’em in the comments (below)!

[Image via Extratv/YouTube & Cardi B/Instagram]