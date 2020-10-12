Pink’s Husband Carey Hart Still Teaching His Kids To Shoot Guns — But He’s Hitting Back At THIS Political Accusation!

Carey Hart is passing his love of firearms onto his children.

On Sunday, Pink‘s husband and former motocross competitor shared a series of Instagram photos and videos with his 9-year-old daughter Willow Sage and 3 1/2-year-old son Jameson Moon in an open field handling rifles.

The “proud” father made it clear with his caption that he wouldn’t be paying much mind to what any daddy shamers had to say, writing in part:

“I’m a firm believer in teaching my kids to shoot, but more importantly, handle a fire arm. No better sound than the bullet of your kids gun plucking a steel target at 30 yards. Have a great weekend, everyone. #IfYourDontLikeItScrollOn [sic] #PokeTheBear”

Take a look at the weekend outing (below):

This isn’t new for Hart. He previously came under fire from the “parent police” in early 2019 when he took Willow, age 7 at the time, out for a similar shooting practice.

But don’t think just because he’s a gun-loving conservative that he’s voting for Donald Trump! Even some Republicans, like the father-of-two, have made it clear that they are not siding with the sitting President in the upcoming election.

While many comments on Hart’s IG post got political from both ends of the spectrum, he only took the time to answer one response on Twitter from a critic who wrote specifically questioning his priorities:

“It’s badass you are teaching your kids. Which is why I’m so confused you would support the democrats who have stated they will take our guns. Unless only the rich will be allowed the privilage [sp]. Let that sink in as to why people will vote Trump.”

Carey shut that down pretty easily, saying about the Democrats:

“1st they don’t want to take your guns, and why has none of the 44 before been able to take them??”

Ha! Seriously, we cannot count the number of times we heard that Barack Obama was going to take away all the guns, yet in four years, he didn’t try once. No, what most Democrats (and in fact most Americans full stop) want is for access to be guns to be regulated in such a way to keep people safe. The mentally ill, violent criminals, and children should not be able to procure firearms. And certain weapons, like weapons of war — no one outside of our armed services should be messing with those. Seems pretty simple to us tbh. And we like that despite being a Republican, Hart isn’t interested in just playing team sports — he’s actually paying attention to what politicians are doing!

As to the part about supporting Democrats this year? Well…

“Second I’m a republican who hates Trump, so I have no choice.”

Like we said, he’s paying attention.

BTW, Pink’s allegiances are clear! As recently as three weeks ago, the So What songstress had snapped photos of herself rocking merch in support of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, and has used her platform to speak out in support of Planned Parenthood, Black Lives Matter, and Pride Month:

Maybe their differing political views is one reason why they’ve relied on marriage counseling for so many years? We can’t imagine it’s easy to be in a relationship with someone who has opposing views on the big issues…

Anyway, what do U think about Carey taking his kids to use firearms, y’all?! Let us know your thoughts (below) in the comments.

