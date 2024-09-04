Baywatch Producers Regularly Told Carmen Electra She Was 'Too Heavy'. WTF.

You want to feel better about the piece of crap guys body shaming you? You have to understand — even Carmen Electra got body shamed. CARMEN FREAKIN’ ELECTRA! And we’re talking about in the ’90s! 25-year-old Carmen Electra, the international sex symbol!

The Scary Movie alum spilled the shocking lament to Extra at the premiere of the new Baywatch documentary series, After Baywatch: Moment in the Sun, last week. It was producers of the syndicated hit lifeguard show who told her she was looking overweight and needed to get into better shape for more scantily clad scenes. She revealed:

“I never had a weigh-in but I was told sometimes that I was too heavy and I’ve looked back now and I don’t think I was.”

OF COURSE YOU DON’T THINK YOU WERE! No one in their right mind thinks Carmen was “too heavy” to look good enough for TV!

For clarity, this is what Carmen looked like while she was starring on Baywatch as Lani McKenzie. Just for clarity, mind you…

Can you believe this woman was told she was too overweight to put on a swimsuit on TV? Carmen told the outlet:

“[Producers would] come up to you and just say, ‘You need to lose some pounds.'”

She added that they would come up and say, “You need to stop eating snacks.” What the hell? We mean, really… What the hell??

Carmen was not alone either. Other stars of the show were told frequently to lose weight or otherwise shamed about their shapes, as revealed in the docuseries. Alicia Bridges, better known as Lt. Taylor Walsh, said the actresses were told explicitly they “couldn’t get cellulite.” Yeesh!

Again, when you see the nonsense comments of anonymous incels hiding behind keyboards from now on, remember that Carmen freakin’ Electra and all the other gorgeous women of Baywatch were constantly pressured to lose weight!

Carmen admitted “in the moment” she “really did take it seriously.” Thankfully she got past the shaming doing anything to her self esteem. She told Extra:

“As I look back, I love my body. I love that I was curvy and not like straight up and down.”

Everyone else loved it, too! Believe us, we still remember how all the real people talked about Carmen Electra in 1997. And for years after, too! See Carmen’s full talk with the outlet (below)!

