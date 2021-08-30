HGTV Star Carmeon Hamilton Mourns Husband Who Died In Motorcycle Accident: 'An Eternally Broken Heart'

Heartbreaking…

Carmeon Hamilton, who won HGTV‘s Design Star: Next Gen earlier in the year, announced the tragic death of her husband Marcus on Sunday. Sharing a black-and-white photo of the love of her life on Instagram (inset, above), Carmeon revealed that Marcus had died following a motorcycle accident on Saturday, explaining:

“To my extended Internet family. It is with deep sorrow and an eternally broken heart that I tell you that the love of my life, Marcus Hamilton, has passed away. I was alerted by MPD late last night that Marcus succumbed to his injuries from a motorcycle accident yesterday afternoon.”

So, so sad. The accident likely occurred in the duo’s hometown of Memphis, Tennessee.

Musing on the unimaginable “pain” she is feeling in the aftermath of her husband’s untimely passing, the 35-year-old added:

“I’m no stranger to loss, but this loss brings something beyond pain. Something I can’t describe. I’m now missing a major part of myself and that void seems to grow more and more every second.”

The couple had been together for almost 15 years and married for 10. They were planning to remarry each other later in the year. In May, the interior designer gushed that meeting Marcus was the “absolute best thing that’s ever happened” to her. So, it goes without saying that this is a terrible loss for her and their son Davin, who started seventh grade at the beginning of the month.

In her tribute, the momma explained that she doesn’t know what’s “next,” expressing:

“I can’t bring myself to figure out Davin’s and my next step, because there shouldn’t be a need for one.”

Wow, what a hard thing to do. Even amid all the darkness, Hamilton took a moment to thank the supportive friends and family in her life, sharing:

“But in the midst of this immense pain came a wave of support from the community of people that we’ve worked so hard to build. They are the only reason I have the strength and ability to put these words in writing.”

She also had a message for her dear fans, concluding the post:

“Thank you all for being one of the best parts of our love story and loudly encouraging us to be the passionately flawed humans we were, living a life well lived. I only ask for grace and privacy as my family and I navigate this extraordinary loss. I love you peeps.”

Many HGTV personalities and followers sent their love and condolences in the comment section of the emotional upload.

Among the many responses was a note from Extreme Makeover: Home Edition’s Breegan Jane, who wrote:

“Carmeon, there are no words for what you must be going through. I am incredibly sorry for your loss. While I didn’t know him, it was clear that he was a bright light. I’m sending you so much love. Please know we are all thinking of you. ”

NBC‘s Making It contestant Maria Antoinette Loggins also chimed in:

“My heartbreaks for you and your family! I am so so sorry and I am praying for a covering that only God can provide.”

See the reality star’s full post and read many more kind messages (below).

We’re thinking of the Hamilton’s in this devastating time. Hopefully, the mom and son can lean on each other as they grieve their loved one. R.I.P., Marcus…

