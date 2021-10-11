Carrie & Big Return To PARIS In New Sex And The City Revival Pics!

OMG!

We’ve seen a LOT of potential spoilers for the Sex and the City revival, And Just Like That…, but this one seems especially exciting!! Sarah Jessica Parker and Chris Noth were spotted in PARIS filming scenes for the upcoming HBO series on Sunday!

In intimate photos released over the weekend, the on-screen couple is spotted on the scenic Passerelle des Arts overlooking the River Seine, a pedestrian bridge and popular tourist destination in the area. Lovebirds often attach padlocks to the footbridge as a romantic gesture.

While we can’t tell what the scene is about yet, sparks seem to fly as the actors have a somewhat serious conversation (or so it appears). Take a look at some of the photos (below):

This could send fan theories in a whole new direction! Because, spoiler alert, a leaked script previously suggested the couple’s marriage could be on the rocks. And Paris has been a pivotal city for their relationship since it was where their romance first rekindled after Big rescued Carrie from a doomed romance with Russian artist Aleksandr Petrovsky in Season 6. Aww!

Could things be looking up for this couple?! What do U think is happening? Sound OFF in the comments (below)!

