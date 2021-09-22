Sex And The City Star Willie Garson Dead At 57

Oh no… No no no…

Willie Garson has died at the age of 57. The actor, best known as Carrie Bradshaw’s GBF Stanford Blatch on Sex and the City, was quietly battling cancer, according to a report from TMZ.

Photos: Stars We Lost In 2021

His adopted son Nathen Garson confirmed the news on his Instagram page, posted a loving tribute in which he wrote:

“I love you so much papa. Rest In Peace and I’m so glad you got to share all your adventures with me and were able to accomplish so much. I’m so proud of you. I will always love you, but I think it’s time for you to go on an adventure of your own. You’ll always be with me. Love you more than you will ever know and I’m glad you can be at peace now. You always were the toughest and funniest and smartest person I’ve known. I’m glad you shared you’re love with me. I’ll never forget it or lose it “

Just heartbreaking…

Willie was a successful character actor for decades. In addition to SATC, he co-starred as grifter Mozzie on six seasons of White Collar, as well as appearing on Big Mouth, Monk, CSI, Boy Meets World, The X-Files, you name it.

But of course, we will always know him as Stanny.

So far as we know he was still in the middle of filming for And Just Like That…, the SATC revival show for HBO Max. It’s unclear if had finished filming his part or even if the seriousness of his illness was known by producers.

Such a loss for fans as well as his loved ones. Our broken hearts go out to his family and friends.

#RIP

[Image via FayesVision/MEGA/WENN.]