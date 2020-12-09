Teen Mom Star Catelynn Lowell Reveals She Suffered Second Pregnancy Loss: 'I Am Heartbroken'

Catelynn Lowell wants those who have experienced pregnancy loss to know they’re “not alone.”

The Teen Mom star took to social media on Tuesday to reveal that she and Tyler Baltierra are grieving a recent pregnancy loss. Her heartbreaking statement began:

“I WAS pregnant and excited to share it with all of you and I am heartbroken to reveal that I lost the baby.”

The MTV icon went on to explain that she’s sharing the news so those who have dealt with the trauma of pregnancy loss know that it happens to other parents as well.

She continued:

“We are all in this together and everyone experiences pain, loss, and the recovery from it and I am still in the thick of dealing with this loss as it was recent and all the emotional trauma from this that follows such a loss in an already horrifically hard year. Thank you in advance for your prayers, love and support.”

So awful. We can’t imagine capping off 2020 with such a devastating experience. Thankfully, Cate — who previously suffered a pregnancy loss in 2017 — said she’s able to stay positive thanks to her supportive fans. She concluded:

“Know that I’m there for you and care as much as you guys are there to support me. I opened up about this only to help those who are experiencing the same thing to know that there’s someone else every day experiencing this. This was painful to share… but again, you’re not alone.”

Cate and Tyler also opened up to Champion Daily about the loss, explaining how they learned they were expecting just days before Thanksgiving.

The mother-of-three recalled:

“We were soooo excited! We didn’t tell [our daughter] Nova because we wanted to wait a while.”

But sadly, the 28-year-old suffered a miscarriage on Thanksgiving Day. She explained:

“We lost the baby. I was overwhelmed by sadness and felt my emotions… It was super early but like I said before it still hurts and all the excitement goes out the window. This is why we waited to tell Nova… because experiencing one miscarriage in my past I knew it was a sad possibility.”

Despite the tragic setback, Catelynn is keeping her head up — and isn’t ruling out another potential pregnancy. She added:

“I know that when the time is right it will happen and everything in life has a plan and a destiny… We are strong and we will move past this but never forgetting only getting stronger.”

Sending them love!

