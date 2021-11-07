Cecily Strong Delivers Powerful Statement About Abortion Rights As SNL Tackles Aaron Rodgers Vaccine Controversy -- Plus More Highlights HERE!

Guess who’s back on Saturday Night Live?! It’s Kieran Culkin!

Nearly 30 years after his debut when his brother Macaulay Culkin hosted, the 39-year-old Succession star returned to Studio 8H — but this time, he took over the reins as host alongside musical guest Ed Sheeran.

As usual, the night began with the cold open, with Cecily Strong’s Jeanine Pirro brought out several guests, including Alex Moffat as Glenn Youngkin and Pete Davidson as Aaron Rodgers. Of course, they took the time to roast the NFL player and his appearance on The Pat McAfee Show where he addressed his leaked vaccination status. And at one point during the sketch, James Austin Johnson delivered a scary good impression of Donald Trump that had everyone talking! Watch the cold open (below):

In his opening monologue, Kieran recalled his experience of being on SNL when his brother hosted in 1991, saying:

“I have been on this very stage. I was on an episode of SNL back when my brother Mac hosted 30 years ago. I was 9 years old, I got to be in three sketches — two of which are non-problematic. And at the end of the show, I got to be on the stage for the good nights. So, there’s my brother and the cast is lifting him up on their shoulders. … My brother’s up there, he’s got his arm up all victorious and I’m down there on the ground like, ‘Me, I want uppies!’ So, check out what I do next. I asked Kevin Nealon to pick me up! He goes, ‘Yeah, okay, sure.’”

Throwback!!! You can relive the moment while ch-c-checking out the monologue (below):

Elsewhere on the episode, Dionne Warwick made a surprise appearance as she joined cast member Ego Nwodim who plays the 80-year-old singer hosting a fictional talk show. During the sketch, she picked up the mic and sang her iconic song What the World Needs Now while wrapping her arm around the SNL star. Take a look at the special surprise (below):

Ugh, so good!

As we mentioned before, Ed Sheeran served as the night’s musical guest (for the third time on SNL), where he performed his second single from his album, Shivers, and later returned to the stage for an upbeat performance of Overpass Graffiti. The Grammy award-winning singer, who tested positive for COVID-19 last month, announced on Tuesday that he was in the clear — and did not disappoint. Ch-ch-check out the performances (below):

Saving the best part of the night for last…

Cecily Strong had the most powerful, poignant moment of the evening all while dressed as a clown. Hopping onto the “Weekend Update,” the 37-year-old comedian played Goober the Clown, who looked a lot like Loonette from the children’s show The Big Comfy Couch and used her character to bring up the Texas law that bans abortion after six weeks and how abortions are perceived in this county. After Cecily clown revealed she had “a clown abortion at 23,” social media users tweeted their support for her, saying:

“This is wonderful, joyful, and powerful. For some people, sharing our abortion stories isn’t the easiest thing—especially over and over and over again. I appreciate the humor and truth that she conveys about her abortion story and journey. Thank you Cecily Strong.” “Please applaud Cecily Strong for bringing important topics like this to air and doing it in her own, perfect way” “Holy crap. That was incredible. And so true. Well done Cecily Strong.”

Without a doubt, Cecily stole the show last night. Please take a look at the segment (below):

And if you missed last night’s episode, here are the rest of the sketches (below):

