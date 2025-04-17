Noah Cyrus Tells Mom Tish She's Wanted To Marry EVERY GUY She's Dated... Including Dominic Purcell??

Noah Cyrus has reunited with her momma Tish Cyrus for a heart-to-heart after their major fallout — and the topic is weddings! Oh, boy…

Noah joined Tish on her podcast Sorry We’re Cyrus, filling in as co-host for Brandi. It marked their first public convo since it was revealed that Tish stole her now-husband Dominic Purcell from her youngest child — whom she didn’t invite to their 2023 wedding amid a massive family rift.

The mother and daughter have tried to downplay the reports and have been working on rebuilding their relationship for the last few months — and this podcast appearance is a huge sign of that. But for them peace means putting everything on front street — NOT burying it! So things got a little messy…

In the Thursday episode, Noah opened up about her eagerness to tie the knot, sharing:

“I always wanted to get married, like, every relationship I’ve had I’ve thought about marrying them.”

Um… every relationship? Even with the Prison Break star, who is now the 25-year-old’s stepdaddy? No wonder she wasn’t included in that ceremony!

As for why she wanted to be a young bride, the Ponyo alum reflected:

“My explanation was always, ‘Well, my mom had her first kid by the time she was 21.’ I don’t think of that as, like, an ‘oopsie age.’ I think of that was, ‘Well, I’ve been working since I was 15. Why couldn’t I have a child when I’m in my early 20s or why couldn’t I get married in my early 20s?’ That was something I really wanted.”

Makes sense!

Tish had Noah, Miley, 32, and Braison, 30, with her ex-husband Billy Ray Cyrus, who also adopted her oldest children, Brandi, 37, and Trace, 36, from a previous relationship. Motherhood has been a really big deal to the 57-year-old, who remarked:

“My life changed so much. I did nothing but [raise] kids for my entire life. It was so crazy, and then to have you guys all out of the house and you’re so independent now. It’s just so weird.”

The manager is now trying to “figure out who [she is] and what [her] dreams are,” she revealed:

“[I have to figure out] what I’m going to do with life. The only thing I ever did was be a mom. It’s so crazy.”

She’s not done with her parental responsibility just yet, though! Noah insisted:

“We still need our mommy so bad. Whenever I’m down or whenever [my siblings] are down, we call my mom or she calls us. How many times a week do you answer the phone and I’m crying? A lot, like, and she’ll answer, ‘What’s wrong?’ But, now we always call her through anything.”

Whoa. Sounds like they’re really close despite all the drama! Awww!

Noah is finally getting married, btw — the July singer has been engaged to Pinkus since June 2023. And you know what? She said her partner has a great relationship with Tish:

“It’s really cute because my fiancé and my mom are really close. I love that so much because my past boyfriends, my mom has not been close with.”

Minus Dom, obviously. They got pretty close. LOLz! Though Noah ignored that common thread, instead pressing on:

“Well, my first one you tried to be and then the rest were just, like, [a] plane crash. We got through it, and now I’m with a nice, little German man.”

Hah! Guess they both got their happily ever afters? Watch the reunion (below):

Amazing to see them together so happy and candid after everything!

Thoughts? Let us know (below).

