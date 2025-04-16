Mickey Rourke May SUE Celebrity Big Brother UK After Getting Booted For JoJo Siwa Homophobia & More

Mickey Rourke walked out of the Celebrity Big Brother UK house with his tail between his legs… And his lawyer’s number on speed dial!

Days after the reality TV show evicted The Wrestler star over “inappropriate language and instances of unacceptable behavior” — including the use of homophobic language directed towards JoJo Siwa — we’re hearing he’s considering filing a lawsuit over lost wages.

The 72-year-old’s rep Kimberly Hines told TMZ on Tuesday his team is currently consulting with lawyers in the UK over a potential lawsuit against ITV, the show’s production company. In her words, Mickey was “unjustly” denied a big payday as the Iron Man 2 star was reportedly booted just one day before he would’ve become contractually eligible for a big bump in pay.

Hey, we mean… did he consider not saying horrible things before his pay bump?

On top of that, the rep says he’s currently having thousands deducted from what he did get paid over hotel fees… As she claims ITV promised him and his entourage first-class accommodation in London upon his arrival but later informed him they’d only be dishing out $300 per night. But by that point, he’d already booked a luxury stay reportedly coming out to $50k… Which he’s now personally responsible for.

The rep further slammed the network execs for booting Mickey over his short fuse and “sending him out with barely a ride to the airport.” Insiders further claimed the only reason the Sin City star took the job was because of some looming debt, so he was really counting on that money. They also say he’s stayed quiet about all this because “he has dignity and is proud.” Oh, really? Why couldn’t he keep his mouth shut on the show instead of being a homophobe? Too much dignity?

[Images via ITV/YouTube]